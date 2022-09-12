Minnesota preschools nurture with nature

Picture a preschool classroom. Now envision it spanning multiple acres across a forest or farm. Add in some pens with a few alpacas, maybe a couple of tottering newborn goats. Imagine a garden full of radishes and carrots, all destined to be plucked by small hands and made into an afternoon snack. That's what a "classroom" looks like at some of Minnesota's outdoor, nature-based preschools. Such programs have become increasingly popular across the state, recently spurred on by the ways the pandemic pushed parents to think about alternative education options for their children. At these schools, play is a priority, as is fostering a connection to the natural world.

Ruby Ranch: A place where play, art and alpacas meet

Ashley Rehder wanted more from her career as an educator. She wanted to teach in a way that didn't always adhere to a strict schedule, that spent less time on technology and more time outdoors — all while encouraging the smallest learners to become independent and responsible. So she took a leap, quit her job with Mankato public schools and started Little Rubies preschool on the farm — Ruby Ranch — she shares with her husband and three children outside of Pemberton, Minn. Now in its second year, the preschool incorporates animal interaction, pond exploring and gardening into its curriculum. When school is not in session, Ruby Ranch holds camps and opens its grounds to families to explore and create (there are art projects year-round), proving you're never too old to learn.

Marigold: Inspired by nature, fueled by curiosity

Brenda Haak had always wanted to start her own neighborhood preschool. With more than 30 years of experience (including many as a Waldorf early education teacher) she did just that last year, opening Marigold Preschool inside First Lutheran Church in Columbia Heights. Marigold — named after the flower that represents warmth, happiness and joy — is a nature-based preschool that gives children time to be children. A day might find them gardening, baking and fixing toys, or visiting the children's library in the building and having a picnic in the nearby park. There are stories to tell and playing — lots of playing — to be done. With Haak's background in family education, Marigold also offers Saturday morning parent-toddler classes, parenting sessions and summer camps, making it a year-round resource.