Minnesota public health officials are planning for the next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, which will be targeted to essential workers and those over age 74.

The state is still working on getting shots to those in the highest priority group, including 500,000 front-line health care workers and long-term care residents.

It could take until the end of January before everyone in that group who wants the vaccine can receive it.

Because the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far outstrips supply, the shots will continue to be rationed and the general public may not have any access until late spring or early summer, according to state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann.

"We are not able to request more doses," Ehresmann said, noting that the federal government controls the distribution.

"We are taking what comes to us and getting it to its final destination as soon as possible," she said.

Minnesota has been allocated 297,350 doses this year.

Once the highest priority group is vaccinated, the process moves on to the next group, which includes teachers, police, firefighters and workers in food, agriculture and transportation industries.

Ehresmann said there are more people in the second priority group than the first.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday said it is seeking public input on how to best distribute the vaccines.

Glenn Howatt • 612-673-7192