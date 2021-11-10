The girls' volleyball state tournament started Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center with Class 4A and Class 3A action taking place simultaneously on two courts. Class 1A and 2A will open play on Thursday.

Friday's Class 2A semifinals schedule

Mounds Park Academy vs. Jackson County Central, 9 a.m.

Hawley vs. Sauk Centre, 11 a.m.

Friday's Class 1A semifinals schedule

Mayer Lutheran vs. Bethany Academy, 1 p.m.

Minneota vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 3 p.m.

Friday's Class 3A semifinals schedule

Marshall vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville vs. New Prague, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Class 4A semifinals results

Wayzata def. Rogers, 3-0

For one set, the Class 4A semifinal match between undefeated and. No. 1-ranked Wayzata and Rogers looked remarkably even. Wayzata had lost just six sets all year, but one of them was to Rogers' during a late-season tournament. The teams went back and forth in that first set. Rogers even held a late lead, 23-22. But as the state's top team all season, Wazyata has made a habit of taking its opponents best shot and not flinching. Read more here.

East Ridge def. Eden Prairie, 2-1

The only uncertainty surrounding the East Ridge volleyball team after the Raptors beat Eden Prairie 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 25-17 in the Class 4A semifinals was when the Raptors season went from promising to exceptional, on the verge of a state title. They didn't shy away from tough opponents early, taking lumps while testing their mettle. They even took a loss at Wayzata, their opponent in Friday's night's final. Read more here.

Thursday's Class 2A quarterfinals results

Mounds Park Academy def. Southwest Christian, 3-2

Kaija Kunze-Hoeg recalled losing "almost all our games" as a seventh- and eighth-grader with Mounds Park Academy volleyball. "We were not good," Kunze-Hoeg said. "I never thought I would make it to state." Now a senior, and back at state for the second time since 2019, Kunze-Hoeg and her teammates upset No. 1 seed Southwest Christian in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in a thrilling five-set match, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-11. Read more here.

Hawley def. Cannon Falls, 3-2

In a battle between two state tournament first-timers, it was unseeded Hawley that didn't fade under the bright lights, coming back for a 25-21, 18-25, 13-25, 25-23, 15-11 five-set victory. Down 2-1 in the match, the Nuggets started talking more in the next set, said senior Faith Rustad. They also relied on the mental toughness they work on during practice. Read more here.

Jackson County Central def. Annandale, 3-0

No. 4-seed Jackson County Central swept 5-seed Annandale 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 to advance to the Class 2A semifinals. The Huskies (28-6) started the match on an 8-0 run and never looked back. "I think it just really helped us build our momentum going into the whole match," Jackson County Central coach Deidre Wilson said. Read more here.

Sauk Centre def. Greenway 3-1

No. 3-seeded Sauk Centre won its four-set match over unseeded Greenway (22-7). The Mainstreeters (31-1) recorded 14 total team blocks in the 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-10 victory. Read more here.

Thursday's Class 1A quarterfinals results

Mayer Lutheran def. South Ridge 3-0

Mayer Lutheran got off to such a fast start that it rattled off a dozen straight points before South Ridge got on the board in a 25-4, 25-10, 25-16sweep. Then Wachholz, a senior middle hitter, came through with a kill to get Mayer Lutheran rolling again and coast to victory. Wachholz led the way with seven kills to add to her team-leading total of 344 kills this season, though the Crusaders spread the wealth and got 34 kills Thursday from 11 different players. They also recorded 9 team blocks.

Bethlehem Academy def. Breckenridge 3-0

The Cardinals focused on tipping and executing their block well, along with getting powerful kills from junior Kate Trump (15 in the match) and senior Ellie Cohen (16). Bethlehem Academy already has a state-record-tying seven state titles, the last in 2014.

Minneota def. Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 3-0

Seniors Natalee Rolbiecki and Abby Frie each notched 17 kills to help No. 2-rated Minneota to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-11 victory. Minneota had a bit of a different rotation in the match, while resting senior setter McKenna Yost, who took a tumble at Wednesday's practice but should be fine to play in the semifinals, according to coach Hayley Fruin.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Legacy Christian Academy, 3-0

In its first state appearance, third-seeded Legacy Christian was upset in three sets by Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.Senior Allyson Sea had 10 kills and 23 digs to help the Wolves (29-5) advance.Legacy Christian (24-7) couldn't get away from its errors. They made 29 in the match compared to only 20 for the Wolves.

Wednesday's Class 4A quarterfinals results

Wayzata def. Roseville, 3-0

Wayzata — undefeated, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A and riding a 51-match winning streak — took care of business as expected, beating Roseville, 25-9, 25-9, 25-14. Senior right-side hitter Katy Riviere had 11 digs, 10 serve receives and 9 kills for Wayzata, which had a whopping .402 hitting percentage in the match. Read more here.

Rogers def. Lakeville North, 3-1

It's a weapon not often seen in high school volleyball circles but devastating when successful. Rogers, making its first state tournament appearance, leaned heavily on the overhand top-spin jump serve that lives in the repertoire of senior outside hitter Allyson Ritter and recently-named All-State freshman hitter Anya Schmidt to pull out a four-set 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24 victory over Lakeville North. Read more here.

Eden Prairie def. Forest Lake, 3-2

Eden Prairie had been down before – perhaps more often than head coach Chad Becker cared to admit – so losing the first two sets of the Class 4A semifinal to unseeded Forest Lake was a cause for concern, but the No. 2-seeded Eagles were never stressed. They rallied, winning the final three sets, to take a 24-26, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 21-19 victory and advance to Thursday's semifinals. Read more here.

East Ridge def. Bloomington Jefferson, 3-1

Good thing the East Ridge volleyball players have short memories. East Ridge spotted Bloomington Jefferson a first-set lead, then simply put it behing them and settled in for a four-set 11-25, 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 victory. Read more here.

Wednesday's Class 3A quarterfinals results

Marshall def. St. Paul Highland Park, 3-0

Highland Park was making its first state tournament appearance since winning the tournament in 1977. Marshall, on the other hand, is the closest thing the tournament has to an annual participant, making its 30th appearance. The Tigers have won it all six times, most recently a Class 2A title in 2013. Thursday, Marshall showed a decided lack of respect for their predecessors, routing the Scots 25-14, 25-4, 25-10.

Grand Rapids def. Monticello, 3-1

For a first-time state entrant, Monticello came out of the gate Wednesday in its Class 3A volleyball quarterfinal match against Grand Rapids like seasoned veterans. The Magic won the first set, and looked on their way to a fruitful inauguration. As the match went on, however, the enormity of the experience hit home. Errors started to mount, servers missed their spots and serve receivers began to falter. In the end, Monticello (22-9) could not recover, falling to Grand Rapids 23-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16.

Kasson-Mantorville def. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0

Annika Laron elevated over the Sauk Rapids-Rice defense en route to 11 kills, Elle Ask chipped in with 10 and the KoMets held the Storm to a .011 hitting percentage in a 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 victory. Kasson-Mantorville served at a different level than Sauk Rapids, hitting their spots and racking up 11 service aces.

New Prague def. Chisago Lakes 3-1