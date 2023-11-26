Two proud Class 5A programs, Chanhassen and St. Thomas Academy, tussled for the Prep Bowl crown Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The final score, a 34-31 Storm victory in the first Class 5A final to be decided in overtime, bore little resemblance to each team's memorable semifinal victories. Gone was the Chanhassen point explosion or the riveting St. Thomas Academy comeback.

Instead, the state's two best running backs, the Cadets' Savion Hart and the Storm's Maxwell Woods, took turns showcasing their status as Mr. Football finalists.

Hart carried 37 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Woods accounted for 219 yards on 20 carries and two scores.

Their teammates also made plays. Chanhassen quarterback Brayden Windschitl hit Kade Bush for the winning touchdown in overtime. Cadets quarterback Maximus Sims connected with receiver Luke Dobbs for a third-quarter touchdown pass as part of their 140-yard game, and Hart ran in a score in the fourth quarter to bring the Cadets within one point of drawing even. Chanhassen receiver Daxton Bush bumped the Storm lead to 28-20 by taking a reverse handoff 62 yards.

Sims wasn't done. He found Chase Young for a touchdown, and Hart raced for a two-point conversion to tie the game 28-28.

Hart amassed more than 100 yards of rushing by the end of the second quarter and got the Cadets tied 7-7 with a 13-yard touchdown run to cap an 11-play drive.

Woods answered with a 58-yard rush to the Cadets 12-yard line. Three plays later, Windschitl finished what Woods started. His 1-yard dive bumped the Storm lead to 14-7 with 32 seconds to go in the first half.

Chanhassen (13-0) led 7-0 after the first quarter. St. Thomas Academy (10-3) opened the game with a 16-play drive ending in a missed 19-yard field-goal attempt. Two plays later, the Storm got Woods' 76-yard touchdown run.