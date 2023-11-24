Minneota rolled to a Class 1A Prep Bowl state championship, getting the better of Springfield for a second consecutive title game meeting, this time 43-22 on Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Junior Ryan Meagher ran for a trio of first-half touchdowns to establish the Vikings (14-0) from the start. He finished the game with 199 yards and a Prep Bowl-tying record five rushing touchdowns.
Springfield (12-2) got a touchdown pass from Jakob Nachreiner to Brayden Sturm with 30 seconds remaining until halftime. He added a second touchdown toss to Carter Olson in the fourth quarter. Then a third to Sturm. Olson grabbed nine balls for 163 yards. The Vikings defense sacked Nachreiner five times.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Live at 7:30 p.m. Sunday: Gophers vs. San Francisco. Follow on Gameview.
Minnesota takes its only nonconference road trip. Tap here for play-by-play and score updates from around men's college basketball.
Gophers
Gophers aren't the only team that's taken a step back entering Axe game
Wisconsin received widespread praise for hiring Luke Fickell from Cincinnati, but the Badgers have been through growing pains this season.
Sports
Live at 5 p.m. Sunday: Wolves vs. Grizzlies. Follow on Gameview
The Wolves are looking to stay at the top of the Western Conference. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around the NBA.
Sports
Live at noon Sunday: Wild vs. Red Wings. Follow it on Gameview.
The Wild are in Detroit for an afternoon game. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around the NHL.
Wild
Wild vs. Avalanche preview: Does the losing end tonight?
The Avalanche are 10 points ahead of the Wild, who have dropped a season-high five straight.