The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not
sure
|41%
|44%
|15%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|29%
|57%
|14%
|Rest of metro
|45
|39
|16
|Southern Minn.
|49
|38
|14
|Northern Minn.
|45
|37
|18
|Men
|52
|32
|16
|Women
|30
|55
|15
|DFL/ Democrat
|15
|71
|14
|Republican
|72
|19
|9
|Independent/ other
|38
|39
|23
|18-34
|35
|48
|18
|35-49
|35
|43
|22
|50-64
|44
|46
|10
|65+
|47
|42
|11
|No college degree
|45
|40
|15
|College graduate
|36
|49
|15
|White
|43
|42
|15
|Nonwhite
|28
|59
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|17
|67
|15
|2024 Trump voters
|71
|17
|13
Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to support Israel in its war with Hamas?
|Too much
|Too little
|Right amount
|Not
sure
|32%
|20%
|37%
|10%
|Too
much
|Too
little
|Right
amount
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|35%
|14%
|40%
|11%
|Rest of metro
|34
|22
|33
|11
|Southern Minn.
|33
|26
|33
|9
|Northern Minn.
|25
|20
|45
|10
|Men
|30
|25
|38
|8
|Women
|35
|16
|37
|12
|DFL/ Democrat
|37
|9
|43
|11
|Republican
|29
|36
|33
|2
|Independent/ other
|31
|18
|35
|17
|18-34
|35
|13
|42
|11
|35-49
|36
|13
|36
|15
|50-64
|30
|24
|39
|7
|65+
|30
|28
|34
|7
|No college degree
|32
|22
|37
|10
|College graduate
|33
|18
|38
|11
|White
|33
|21
|37
|10
|Nonwhite
|27
|16
|44
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|39
|8
|44
|9
|2024 Trump voters
|24
|38
|29
|9
Do you think the United States is doing too much, too little or about the right amount to help protect Palestinian civilians caught in Israel's war with Hamas?
|Too much
|Too little
|Right amount
|Not
sure
|18%
|34%
|36%
|12%
|Too
much
|Too
little
|Right
amount
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|7%
|46%
|37%
|10%
|Rest of metro
|22
|33
|32
|14
|Southern Minn.
|27
|26
|36
|11
|Northern Minn.
|21
|25
|39
|15
|Men
|24
|29
|33
|14
|Women
|12
|39
|38
|11
|DFL/ Democrat
|1
|47
|46
|6
|Republican
|35
|23
|29
|13
|Independent/ other
|20
|31
|31
|18
|18-34
|15
|37
|34
|15
|35-49
|18
|35
|34
|13
|50-64
|16
|38
|36
|10
|65+
|23
|28
|38
|11
|No college degree
|21
|31
|35
|12
|College graduate
|14
|37
|36
|12
|White
|19
|34
|36
|12
|Nonwhite
|13
|35
|38
|14
|2024 Biden voters
|2
|48
|44
|7
|2024 Trump voters
|36
|21
|29
|14
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted June 3 to June 5, 2024, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter turnout by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (19%) and cellphone (81%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 34% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 36 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|282
|(35%)
|Republican
|249
|(31%)
|Independent/ other
|269
|(34%)
|AGE
|18-34
|124
|(16%)
|35-49
|236
|(30%)
|50-64
|232
|(29%)
|65+
|205
|(26%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|692
|(87%)
|Black/African American
|43
|(5%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|37
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|15
|(2%)
|Other
|7
|(1%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|383
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|175
|(22%)
|Northern Minnesota
|150
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|167
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|254
|(32%)
|College graduate
|240
|(30%)
|Graduate degree
|133
|(17%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|381
|(48%)
|Donald Trump
|333
|(42%)
|Other
|16
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|31
|(4%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|154
|(19%)
|Cell Phone
|646
|(81%)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Burnsville mom says son, 8, was killed by his father while boy tried to keep her from being shot
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Burnsville mom says son, 8, was killed by his father while boy tried to keep her from being shot
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
US Rep. Nancy Mace overcomes McCarthy-backed challenger to win Republican primary in South Carolina
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination after a tumultuous second term in South Carolina that saw her go from a critic to an ally of former President Donald Trump and make headlines for plenty of things off the House floor.
Politics
Minnesota Poll: The war in Gaza divides voters along party lines
Opinions are split, with most Republicans approving of Israel's actions in Gaza, but even most Democrats do not see the war as the most important issue influencing their vote for president.
Nation
Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown overcomes crowded GOP Senate primary field, setting up key Nevada race
Republican Sam Brown overcame a crowded field of primary opponents to win Nevada's GOP U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, setting up a fierce general election battle against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Nation
Utah governor defends record in primary debate after harsh reception at GOP convention
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox defended his record against a primary challenger in a debate Tuesday after the GOP incumbent was recently booed by Republican convention delegates who argued he is too moderate.
Nation
US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv's desperate calls for air defenses
The United States will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system, two U.S. officials said Tuesday, answering Kyiv's desperate calls for more air defenses as it battles an intense Russian assault on the northeastern Kharkiv region.