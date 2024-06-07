The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between June 3 and June 5, 2024. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Do you believe that Joe Biden did or did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election?
|
Yes,
he did
|
No,
he did not
|Not sure
|69%
|25%
|6%
|Yes,
he did
|No,
he did not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|85%
|13%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|60
|29
|11
|Southern Minn.
|62
|33
|5
|Northern Minn.
|60
|32
|8
|Men
|55
|37
|8
|Women
|81
|15
|4
|DFL/ Democrat
|100
|0
|<1
|Republican
|31
|57
|12
|Independent/ other
|71
|23
|6
|18-34
|73
|23
|5
|35-49
|72
|22
|6
|50-64
|69
|26
|5
|65+
|62
|30
|8
|No college degree
|63
|30
|7
|College graduate
|75
|20
|6
|White
|67
|27
|6
|Nonwhite
|82
|13
|5
|2024 Biden voters
|99
|0
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|30
|58
|13
On Inauguration Day 2025, Joe Biden will be 82 years old and Donald Trump will be 78 years old. Do you think Biden is "too old," Trump is "too old," both are "too old" or neither is "too old" to serve a second term as president?
|
Biden
too old
|
Trump
too old: 2%
|
Both
too old
|
Neither
too old
|Not sure: 1%
|25%
|52%
|20%
|Biden
too old
|Trump
too old
|Both
too old
|Neither
too old
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|13%
|3%
|59%
|24%
|1%
|Rest of metro
|27
|1
|50
|21
|1
|Southern Minn.
|33
|1
|47
|19
|0
|Northern Minn.
|34
|1
|48
|16
|1
|Men
|37
|1
|45
|17
|<1
|Women
|15
|2
|59
|24
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|0
|3
|63
|34
|<1
|Republican
|56
|0
|26
|19
|0
|Independent/ other
|23
|2
|65
|8
|2
|18-34
|23
|2
|52
|23
|0
|35-49
|19
|1
|62
|17
|1
|50-64
|28
|2
|45
|25
|0
|65+
|30
|2
|48
|19
|2
|No college degree
|32
|2
|47
|20
|1
|College graduate
|18
|2
|58
|21
|1
|White
|27
|1
|51
|20
|1
|Nonwhite
|15
|3
|57
|24
|2
|2024 Biden voters
|0
|3
|68
|28
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|60
|0
|26
|15
|0
A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment. Do you think he received a fair and impartial trial, or not?
|
Yes,
he did
|
No,
he did not
|Not sure: 1%
|54%
|44%
|Yes,
he did
|No,
he did not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|73%
|25%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|47
|54
|0
|Southern Minn.
|44
|54
|2
|Northern Minn.
|45
|53
|1
|Men
|37
|62
|1
|Women
|71
|28
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|98
|<1
|1
|Republican
|7
|91
|2
|Independent/ other
|52
|47
|1
|18-34
|61
|39
|1
|35-49
|59
|41
|<1
|50-64
|53
|45
|1
|65+
|47
|51
|2
|No college degree
|48
|51
|1
|College graduate
|62
|37
|2
|White
|52
|47
|1
|Nonwhite
|72
|26
|3
|2024 Biden voters
|97
|2
|1
|2024 Trump voters
|5
|94
|1
Do you feel someone who has been convicted of a felony should or should not be eligible for the presidency?
|Should
|
Should
not
|Not
sure
|37%
|55%
|8%
|Should
|Should
not
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|22%
|74%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|42
|47
|11
|Southern Minn.
|49
|44
|7
|Northern Minn.
|43
|45
|12
|Men
|53
|37
|10
|Women
|23
|71
|6
|DFL/ Democrat
|3
|94
|4
|Republican
|77
|12
|11
|Independent/ other
|37
|53
|10
|18-34
|32
|60
|8
|35-49
|31
|59
|10
|50-64
|38
|54
|8
|65+
|45
|48
|6
|No college degree
|45
|48
|8
|College graduate
|29
|63
|8
|White
|40
|52
|8
|Nonwhite
|16
|75
|10
|2024 Biden voters
|2
|96
|2
|2024 Trump voters
|77
|13
|10
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted June 3 to June 5, 2024, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter turnout by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (19%) and cellphone (81%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 34% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 36 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|282
|(35%)
|Republican
|249
|(31%)
|Independent/ other
|269
|(34%)
|AGE
|18-34
|124
|(16%)
|35-49
|236
|(30%)
|50-64
|232
|(29%)
|65+
|205
|(26%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|692
|(87%)
|Black/African American
|43
|(5%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|37
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|15
|(2%)
|Other
|7
|(1%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|383
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|175
|(22%)
|Northern Minnesota
|150
|(19%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|167
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|254
|(32%)
|College graduate
|240
|(30%)
|Graduate degree
|133
|(17%)
|Refused
|6
|(1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|381
|(48%)
|Donald Trump
|333
|(42%)
|Other
|16
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|31
|(4%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|154
|(19%)
|Cell Phone
|646
|(81%)
