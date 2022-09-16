The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2022. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Findings from questions about the economy and inflation are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

How much financial stress has recent price increases had on your household? Has it caused major stress, minor stress or no stress?

Major stress Minor stress No stress
33% 51% 16%
Major stress Minor stress No stress
Hennepin/ Ramsey 26% 52% 22%
Rest of metro 34 52 14
Southern Minn. 41 44 16
Northern Minn. 36 52 12
Men 36 47 17
Women 30 54 16
DFL/ Democrat 18 62 20
Republican 45 42 13
Independent/ other 38 46 16
18-34 32 52 16
35-49 36 50 14
50-64 36 50 14
65+ 29 51 20
No college 36 49 15
College degree 30 53 17
White 34 50 16
Nonwhite 30 52 17
Trump voters 48 45 7
Biden voters 20 57 23

In the next year, do you expect the situation with rising prices to get better, worse or stay the same?

Better Worse Same Not
sure 1%
24% 47% 28%  
Better Worse Same Not sure
Hennepin/ Ramsey 32% 35% 32% 1%
Rest of metro 20 52 28 1
Southern Minn. 19 53 27 1
Northern Minn. 19 56 24 1
Men 20 52 28 0
Women 27 43 29 1
DFL/ Democrat 44 19 36 0
Republican 5 75 19 1
Independent/ other 20 51 29 1
18-34 23 40 38 0
35-49 27 44 27 2
50-64 20 51 28 0
65+ 25 52 23 1
No college 23 52 25 1
College degree 25 42 32 1
White 23 48 29 1
Nonwhite 30 44 25 1
Trump voters 5 79 15 1
Biden voters 43 18 38 1

About the poll

The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2022, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 34 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
PARTY ID
DFL/Democrat 279 (35%)
Republican 258 (32%)
Independent/ other 263 (33%)
AGE
18-34 136 (17%)
35-49 234 (29%)
50-64 222 (28%)
65+ 203 (25%)
Refused 5 (1%)
RACE
White/Caucasian 684 (86%)
Black/African American 45 (6%)
Hispanic/Latino 41 (5%)
Asian/Pacific Islander 17 (2%)
Other 6 (1%)
Refused 7 (1%)
GENDER ID
Men 381 (48%)
Women 414 (52%)
Other 5 (<1%)
REGION
Hennepin/Ramsey 260 (33%)
Rest of metro 215 (27%)
Southern Minnesota 155 (19%)
Northern Minnesota 170 (21%)
EDUCATION
High school or less 169 (21%)
Some college/Vocational 255 (32%)
College graduate 232 (29%)
Graduate degree 137 (17%)
Refused 7 (<1%)
2020 VOTE
Donald Trump 344 (43%)
Joe Biden 387 (48%)
Other 11 (1%)
Did not vote 39 (5%)
Not sure/Refused 19 (2%)
INTERVIEW
Land line 221 (28%)
Cell Phone 579 (72%)