The Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. Findings from questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines and mandates are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
Thinking about restrictions that were put in place in your area to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, do you think these restrictions have gone too far, didn't go far enough or were about right?
|Too
far
|Not far
enough
|About
right
|Not
sure
|30%
|26%
|43%
|1%
|Too
far
|Not far
enough
|About
right
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|20%
|36%
|43%
|1%
|Rest of metro
|34
|21
|44
|1
|Southern Minn.
|28
|21
|50
|1
|Northern Minn.
|42
|22
|34
|2
|Men
|36
|16
|46
|2
|Women
|25
|35
|39
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|8
|53
|38
|1
|Republican
|46
|2
|52
|0
|Independent/ other
|40
|17
|40
|3
|18-34
|24
|31
|44
|1
|35-49
|30
|27
|41
|2
|50-64
|35
|21
|42
|2
|65+
|28
|25
|46
|1
|No college degree
|36
|20
|42
|2
|College graduate
|24
|32
|43
|1
|Biden voters
|10
|47
|42
|1
|Trump voters
|52
|4
|43
|1
Have you personally received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, or not?
|Yes
|No
|Refused
|80%
|18%
|2%
|Yes
|No
|Refused
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|86%
|12%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|78
|20
|2
|Southern Minn.
|80
|20
|0
|Northern Minn.
|73
|24
|3
|Men
|75
|23
|2
|Women
|84
|14
|2
|DFL/ Democrat
|91
|9
|0
|Republican
|77
|22
|1
|Independent/ other
|69
|26
|5
|18-34
|82
|16
|2
|35-49
|80
|18
|2
|50-64
|75
|22
|3
|65+
|83
|16
|1
|No college degree
|76
|22
|2
|College graduate
|83
|15
|2
|Biden voters
|91
|8
|1
|Trump voters
|69
|30
|1
How confident are you that the coronavirus vaccines will protect you against new variants of the virus? Are you very confident, somewhat confident, not too confident or not at all confident?
|Very confident
|Somewhat confident
|Not too confident
|Not at all confident
|not sure
|31%
|41%
|13%
|13%
|2%
|Very confident
|Somewhat confident
|Not too confident
|Not at all confident
|Not
sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|34%
|45%
|12%
|8%
|1%
|Rest of metro
|28
|39
|13
|17
|3
|Southern Minn.
|32
|43
|10
|13
|2
|Northern Minn.
|30
|38
|15
|15
|2
|Men
|27
|41
|12
|17
|3
|Women
|35
|41
|13
|10
|1
|DFL/ Democrat
|46
|36
|14
|3
|1
|Republican
|23
|42
|16
|16
|3
|Independent/ other
|22
|46
|8
|21
|3
|18-34
|32
|48
|9
|8
|3
|35-49
|33
|39
|16
|10
|2
|50-64
|28
|40
|11
|20
|1
|65+
|34
|40
|12
|12
|2
|No college degree
|30
|39
|12
|16
|3
|College graduate
|33
|44
|13
|9
|1
|Biden voters
|41
|42
|11
|5
|1
|Trump voters
|21
|41
|14
|21
|3
Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to attend crowded events, such as concerts, sporting events or movies?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|49%
|45%
|6%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|69%
|27%
|4%
|Rest of metro
|41
|53
|6
|Southern Minn.
|41
|50
|9
|Northern Minn.
|36
|57
|7
|Men
|34
|61
|5
|Women
|62
|31
|7
|DFL/ Democrat
|84
|12
|4
|Republican
|14
|85
|1
|Independent/ other
|43
|45
|12
|18-34
|58
|37
|5
|35-49
|47
|46
|7
|50-64
|42
|53
|5
|65+
|53
|40
|7
|No college degree
|42
|50
|8
|College graduate
|57
|39
|4
|Biden voters
|79
|15
|6
|Trump voters
|17
|77
|6
Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to go out to a bar or restaurant?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|44%
|50%
|6%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|61%
|33%
|6%
|Rest of metro
|38
|59
|3
|Southern Minn.
|37
|53
|10
|Northern Minn.
|33
|61
|6
|Men
|29
|66
|5
|Women
|57
|36
|7
|DFL/ Democrat
|81
|16
|3
|Republican
|9
|90
|1
|Independent/ other
|35
|51
|14
|18-34
|55
|42
|3
|35-49
|42
|53
|5
|50-64
|37
|58
|5
|65+
|47
|43
|10
|No college degree
|36
|56
|8
|College graduate
|52
|44
|4
|Biden voters
|73
|20
|7
|Trump voters
|14
|82
|4
Do you support or oppose requiring people in your community to be vaccinated in order to return to their workplaces?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|43%
|49%
|8%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|59%
|31%
|10%
|Rest of metro
|37
|55
|8
|Southern Minn.
|38
|56
|6
|Northern Minn.
|31
|61
|8
|Men
|29
|65
|6
|Women
|56
|34
|10
|DFL/ Democrat
|77
|13
|10
|Republican
|10
|88
|2
|Independent/ other
|36
|52
|12
|18-34
|51
|40
|9
|35-49
|43
|50
|7
|50-64
|34
|59
|7
|65+
|47
|43
|10
|No college degree
|35
|56
|9
|College graduate
|51
|41
|8
|Biden voters
|70
|19
|11
|Trump voters
|15
|80
|5
Do you support or oppose requiring teachers and students in K-12 schools to wear face masks?
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|59%
|35%
|6%
|Support
|Oppose
|Undecided
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|71%
|23%
|6%
|Rest of metro
|54
|42
|4
|Southern Minn.
|58
|37
|5
|Northern Minn.
|50
|42
|8
|Men
|46
|47
|7
|Women
|72
|24
|4
|DFL/ Democrat
|92
|4
|4
|Republican
|32
|61
|7
|Independent/ other
|47
|47
|6
|18-34
|67
|29
|4
|35-49
|57
|37
|6
|50-64
|56
|40
|4
|65+
|60
|33
|7
|No college degree
|53
|40
|7
|College graduate
|67
|30
|3
|Biden voters
|87
|10
|3
|Trump voters
|32
|61
|7
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11/FRONTLINE Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 13 to Sept. 15 with 800 Minnesota registered voters. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE, the PBS series, by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (31%) and cellphone (69%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37% Democrats, 31% Republicans and 32% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 32 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|298
|(37%)
|Republican
|244
|(31%)
|Independent/other
|258
|(32%)
|AGE
|18-34
|147
|(18%)
|35-49
|230
|(29%)
|50-64
|223
|(28%)
|65+
|196
|(24%)
|Refused
|4
|(1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|683
|(85%)
|Black/African American
|44
|(6%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|25
|(3%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|14
|(2%)
|Other
|25
|(3%)
|Refused
|9
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|381
|(48%)
|Women
|416
|(52%)
|Other
|3
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|Northern Minnesota
|170
|(21%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|158
|(20%)
|Some college/Vocational
|251
|(31%)
|College graduate
|256
|(32%)
|Graduate degree
|132
|(17%)
|Refused
|3
|(<1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Joe Biden
|388
|(49%)
|Donald Trump
|362
|(45%)
|Someone else
|19
|(2%)
|Did not vote
|5
|(1%)
|Not sure/Refused
|26
|(3%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|247
|(31%)
|Cell Phone
|553
|(69%)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune