A majority of Minnesotans support a proposal to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state, a measure aimed at addressing fears that the coronavirus pandemic could stretch into Election Day.

The proposal by Secretary of State Steve Simon received a cool reception from Republicans in the Legislature, and was not included in an elections bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month. It echoes a national debate over expanded voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic, which President Donald Trump has warned will encourage voter fraud.

Fifty-nine percent of people who participated in a Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll said they support the proposal, which would allow every registered voter in Minnesota to automatically receive a ballot by mail for the November elections. Thirty-seven percent were opposed, while 4% were undecided.

The poll, conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, surveyed 800 registered voters in Minnesota between May 18 and May 20.

The proposal had nearly universal — 97% — support among people who identify as DFLers. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans, meanwhile, oppose the idea. Men were roughly split on the proposal, while more than two-thirds of women said they support it. It also had higher support among voters younger than 34.

Voters can currently cast a ballot by mail if they fill out an application. About a quarter of Minnesota voters in the 2018 midterms voted by mail, though more are expected to do so this year as people avoid crowded polling places. Simon’s proposal would mail ballots to everyone in the state, encouraging more mail-in voting.

“From a health standpoint … why take unnecessary risks?” said Minneapolis resident Joan Flaaten, a retired health care worker who supports the proposal. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Flaaten said she typically votes in person because it is easy and she likes the excitement of being around people on Election Day. But given the coronavirus, she said, she would probably choose to cast her ballot by mail.

“Pandemic or not, I think everyone should have easy access to vote,” Flaaten said. “And the easiest way to do that is by mail.”

Cody Jacobson, an iron worker who lives in Buffalo, said the proposal would open the door to voter fraud. He noted the recent stories of federal stimulus checks being sent to dead people.

“You’re not going to get an honest election doing that, I don’t think,” Jacobson said.

He said the proposal could lead to family members voting on behalf of relatives in comas, for example, or people trying to buy other people’s ballots.

In late March Jacobson participated in a union vote where members entered the union hall one at a time, received a pen, voted, and took the pen home with them.

“It went pretty smooth,” Jacobson said. “And you were in zero contact with anybody.”

Simon has said he will continue to encourage Minnesotans to seek mail-in ballots.

