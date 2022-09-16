The Star Tribune, MPR News and KARE 11 interviewed 800 Minnesota registered voters between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, 2022. All indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. Findings from questions about the Minnesota governor's race, Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden are below. Totals may not add up to 100% due to rounding. Scroll down the page for details about how the poll was conducted, a map of the Minnesota regions used in this poll and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
If the 2022 general election for Minnesota governor were held today, would you vote for:
|Tim Walz
|Scott Jensen
|Another candidate 1%
|Undecided
|48%
|41%
|10%
|Tim
Walz
|Scott
Jensen
|Another
candidate
|Undecided
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|68%
|20%
|1%
|11%
|Rest of metro
|41
|53
|0
|6
|Southern Minn.
|37
|49
|1
|14
|Northern Minn.
|37
|51
|1
|11
|Men
|41
|49
|0
|10
|Women
|54
|34
|1
|11
|DFL/ Democrat
|96
|2
|0
|2
|Republican
|3
|91
|0
|5
|Independent/ other
|41
|33
|2
|24
|18-34
|61
|27
|0
|12
|35-49
|48
|42
|1
|9
|50-64
|43
|46
|1
|10
|65+
|44
|44
|1
|11
|No college
|43
|44
|1
|12
|College degree
|55
|37
|0
|8
|White
|45
|44
|1
|10
|Nonwhite
|68
|20
|2
|10
|Trump voters
|2
|91
|1
|7
|Biden voters
|94
|0
|0
|6
Which one of the following public policy areas is most influential in deciding your vote for governor?
|TOTAL
|Walz
voters
|Jensen
voters
|Undecided
|Economy/ jobs
|32%
|20%
|42%
|44%
|Law & order/ crime
|24
|11
|37
|27
|Abortion
|22
|36
|10
|5
|Education
|9
|13
|6
|7
|Climate change
|8
|12
|4
|9
|Racial justice
|2
|4
|0
|1
|Not sure
|2
|2
|1
|5
|COVID-19 response
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Marijuana
|<1
|<1
|<1
|1
|Other
|1
|1
|1
|1
Do you approve or disapprove of Tim Walz's job performance as governor?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|52%
|42%
|6%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|72%
|22%
|6%
|Rest of metro
|44
|48
|8
|Southern Minn.
|42
|53
|5
|Northern Minn.
|39
|55
|7
|Men
|44
|49
|7
|Women
|59
|36
|5
|DFL/ Democrat
|98
|2
|0
|Republican
|3
|89
|8
|Independent/ other
|50
|38
|12
|18-34
|63
|31
|6
|35-49
|53
|43
|5
|50-64
|48
|45
|8
|65+
|47
|46
|7
|No college
|47
|46
|8
|College degree
|58
|38
|5
|White
|49
|45
|7
|Nonwhite
|72
|24
|5
|Trump voters
|6
|88
|6
|Biden voters
|95
|3
|2
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|49%
|44%
|7%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|68%
|25%
|7%
|Rest of metro
|42
|52
|6
|Southern Minn.
|36
|56
|8
|Northern Minn.
|40
|51
|9
|Men
|34
|59
|7
|Women
|63
|30
|7
|DFL/ Democrat
|89
|6
|5
|Republican
|11
|81
|8
|Independent/ other
|39
|52
|9
|18-34
|62
|29
|9
|35-49
|50
|45
|5
|50-64
|42
|52
|6
|65+
|47
|43
|10
|No college degree
|39
|52
|9
|College graduate
|60
|35
|5
|Trump voters
|16
|78
|6
|Biden voters
|82
|11
|7
Do you approve or disapprove of Joe Biden's job performance as president?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|46%
|49%
|5%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|TOTAL
|46
|49
|5
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|64%
|29%
|7%
|Rest of metro
|39
|58
|3
|Southern Minn.
|37
|59
|4
|Northern Minn.
|35
|59
|6
|Men
|39
|56
|5
|Women
|52
|43
|5
|DFL/ Democrat
|91
|4
|4
|Republican
|2
|98
|0
|Independent/ other
|40
|49
|11
|18-34
|56
|34
|10
|35-49
|47
|50
|3
|50-64
|41
|54
|5
|65+
|42
|54
|4
|No college
|40
|55
|5
|College degree
|52
|43
|5
|White
|42
|52
|5
|Nonwhite
|67
|28
|5
|Trump voters
|2
|97
|1
|Biden voters
|87
|6
|7
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|47%
|51%
|2%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin/ Ramsey
|69%
|29%
|2%
|Rest of metro
|38
|61
|1
|Southern Minn.
|33
|62
|5
|Northern Minn.
|35
|64
|1
|Men
|28
|70
|2
|Women
|64
|34
|2
|DFL/ Democrat
|93
|6
|1
|Republican
|4
|95
|1
|Independent/ other
|34
|62
|4
|18-34
|62
|37
|1
|35-49
|48
|51
|1
|50-64
|38
|60
|2
|65+
|44
|52
|4
|No college degree
|38
|59
|3
|College graduate
|56
|43
|1
|Trump voters
|8
|91
|1
|Biden voters
|86
|12
|2
About the poll
The findings of this Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll are based on live interviews conducted Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2022, with 800 Minnesota registered voters who indicated they are likely to vote in the November general election. The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio News and KARE 11 by Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy Inc.
Those interviewed were randomly selected from a phone-matched Minnesota voter registration list that included both land-line and cell phone numbers. Quotas were assigned to reflect voter registration by county. The interviews were conducted via land line (28%) and cellphone (72%).
The margin of sampling error for this sample of 800 registered voters, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 3.5 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the "true" figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed. The margin of error is higher for any subgroup, such as a gender or age grouping.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 35% Democrats, 32% Republicans and 33% independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
The demographic profile of this poll of likely voters is an accurate reflection of their respective voter populations. This determination is based on more than 100 statewide polls conducted by Mason-Dixon in Minnesota over the past 34 years – a period that spans eight presidential election cycles that began in 1988.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
|PARTY ID
|DFL/Democrat
|279
|(35%)
|Republican
|258
|(32%)
|Independent/ other
|263
|(33%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|234
|(29%)
|50-64
|222
|(28%)
|65+
|203
|(25%)
|Refused
|5
|(1%)
|RACE
|White/Caucasian
|684
|(86%)
|Black/African American
|45
|(6%)
|Hispanic/Latino
|41
|(5%)
|Asian/Pacific Islander
|17
|(2%)
|Other
|6
|(1%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER ID
|Men
|381
|(48%)
|Women
|414
|(52%)
|Other
|5
|(<1%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|260
|(33%)
|Rest of metro
|215
|(27%)
|Southern Minnesota
|155
|(19%)
|Northern Minnesota
|170
|(21%)
|EDUCATION
|High school or less
|169
|(21%)
|Some college/Vocational
|255
|(32%)
|College graduate
|232
|(29%)
|Graduate degree
|137
|(17%)
|Refused
|7
|(<1%)
|2020 VOTE
|Donald Trump
|344
|(43%)
|Joe Biden
|387
|(48%)
|Other
|11
|(1%)
|Did not vote
|39
|(5%)
|Not sure/Refused
|19
|(2%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land line
|221
|(28%)
|Cell Phone
|579
|(72%)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in.
World
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
Gov. Tim Walz agrees to two more debates with challenger Scott Jensen
Following earlier Farmfest face-off, DFLer Walz and GOP's Jensen will debate again on Oct. 18, 28.
Local
Brooks: A bipartisan love story in a divided America
A reminder that there are more things that bring Americans together than tear them apart
Nation
Minnesota Gov. Walz agrees to 2 more debates with challenger
Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz agreed Saturday to two additional debates against Scott Jensen, following complaints from the Republican challenger that Walz is ducking him.