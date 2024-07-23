A state law enforcement group has filed an ethics complaint against Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, alleging prosecutorial misconduct in her handling of a high-profile murder case that she later dropped against a state trooper who fatally shot motorist Ricky Cobb II last summer.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) filed a 17-page complaint last week with the state's Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board requesting that the oversight body launch an investigation into "unethical behavior" that they believe violated the organization's code of conduct in pursuing the case against Trooper Ryan Londregan.

The letter accuses Moriarty of knowingly making false statements, including multiple 'extrajudicial statements' meant to prejudice potential jurors, and working to undermine the administration of justice by disregarding key facts.

"Moriarty's obviously unethical conduct can be explained only by a desire to prosecute a peace officer — regardless of the facts — to achieve political ends," said Brian Peters, executive director of MPPOA, which funded Londregan's defense. "Moriarty admitted that even the decision to finally dismiss this case was based on her preferred policy goals, and not in the interests of justice."

Trooper Ryan Londregan, center in maroon tie, with his wife, as his lawyer spoke to the media on Jan. 29, 2024, in Minneapolis.

Moriarty's office charged Londregan with murder and manslaughter in January for the on July 31, 2023, fatal shooting of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II during an early-morning traffic stop on I-94, as Cobb shifted into drive and the vehicle lurched forward. But as attorneys prepared for a September trial date, Moriarty abruptly dismissed the case, claiming a secondary review of the evidence determined that she could not disprove that Londregan's actions were unlawful.

But her decision came just as Gov. Tim Walz, who had publicly criticized Moriarty's handling of the case, revealed that he had planned to use his legal authority to remove her from the prosecution.

The Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board is the oversight body that handles all misconduct complaints against state attorneys. Three-member panels can investigate and prosecute complaints warranting professional discipline.

The Star Tribune reached out to Moriarty's office for comment. They are expected to release a statement Tuesday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.