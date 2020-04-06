Minnesota lawmakers are set to pass legislation Tuesday expanding workers’ compensation benefits for police, health workers and other first responders who contract COVID-19.

The proposal, which has support of leaders in both parties, would allow front-line workers who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus to qualify for benefits that cover job-related medical expenses and illness if they receive a positive COVID-19 lab test or diagnosis.

Firefighters, paramedics, police, nurses, doctors, long-term care workers, correctional officers and people providing child care to emergency responders are all covered by the bill.

The agreement follows weeks of lobbying from first responders, who said that without the change, such workers would have to prove to employers that they contracted the disease on the job.

“We would have to prove by the preponderance of the evidence that we contracted it from a patient,” Chris Parsons, a St. Paul fire captain who serves as president of the Minnesota Professional Fire Fighters union, previously told The Star Tribune. “That’s going to be impossible for us.”

Efforts to include a similar change in a $330-million COVID-19 response package approved by the Legislature in late March fell short following opposition from some business groups and Senate Republicans. At the time, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said he wanted any modification to the law to have full support from the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council, which is made up of representatives from both business and labor. Lawmakers said Monday that the agreement has backing from both sides.

Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler speaks as first responders call for an executive order to cover them under workers compensation if they contract COVID-19.

“We hope it’s not needed, but it is vitally important for these heroes on the front lines to know that this policy is in place to help protect their health and safety during this difficult and uncertain time,” said Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona.

Gov. Tim Walz had previously said he would consider expanding the benefits through an executive order if legislators were unable to reach a deal.