Los Angeles Kings (0-1-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-1-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings after Matthew Boldy's two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Wild's 7-3 loss.

Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and a 32-10-2 record at home last season. The Wild scored 3.7 goals per game last season while giving up 3.0 per game.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 on the road a season ago. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season (39 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jon Merrill: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (undisclosed).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (illness).

