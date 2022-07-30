Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Lynx (11-19, 6-8 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-16, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on the Los Angeles Sparks after Aerial Powers scored 25 points in the Lynx's 92-85 win against the Atlanta Dream.

The Sparks have gone 6-10 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 82.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Lynx are 6-8 in Western Conference play. Minnesota allows 84.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Sparks won 85-83 in the last meeting on May 29. Chennedy Carter led the Sparks with 20 points, and Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Katie Lou Samuelson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Sylvia Fowles is averaging 14.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Lynx. Powers is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.