Atlanta Hawks (36-36, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to break its five-game home losing streak with a win against Atlanta.

The Timberwolves are 20-17 in home games. Minnesota is seventh in the NBA with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The Hawks are 16-21 on the road. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.1.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Hawks 136-115 in their last meeting on March 13. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 46.1% and averaging 24.7 points for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Capela is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (calf), Anthony Edwards: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (knee).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (hamstring), Dejounte Murray: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.