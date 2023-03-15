Tap the bookmark to save this article.

From a No. 16 seed to a No. 1, and everywhere in-between, Minnesota is well-represented in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The total: There are nearly 30 women from Minnesota on the rosters of the 68 teams that made the field, including UNLV's Nneka Obiazor, whose season ended early with a knee injury. In some cases there are multiple players; South Dakota State has five, Creighton has four, Illinois, Indiana, Utah and Drake two. Here's a look:

Monika Czinano, Iowa (Watertown-Mayer)

Averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in her fifth season while making 67% of her shots for the second-seeded Hawkeyes.

Lauren Jensen, Creighton (Lakeville North)

As a junior, she led Creighton in scoring (15.9) and shot 34.6% on three-pointers. Also averaged 3.4 assists.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah (Duluth Marshall)

Sophomore was second on the Utah roster in scoring (15.4) and made 42% of her three-point shots. Tied for second on team in rebounds (5.0)

Jenna Johnson, Utah (Wayzata)

Sophomore finished third on the Utes in scoring (11.7) and was tied for second in rebounding (5.0).

Adalia McKenzie, Illinois (Park Center)

Sophomore has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for an Illinois team that has already tripled its wins from the year before.

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina (Rochester Lourdes)

Junior averaged a career-high 13.1 points with 8.5 rebounds, giving the Tar Heels an inside presence.

Liza Karlen, Marquette (Stillwater)

Junior averaged 11.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for No. 9-seed Marquette, which could face defending champs South Carolina in the second round.

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State (Albany)

Sophomore was top scoring Minnesotan for SDSU (10.1), which grabbed a No. 9 seed and will open against USC.

Anna Miller, Drake (Rochester Mayo)

Sophomore averaged 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds and led Drake with 72 blocks, 2.3 per game.

Sara Scalia, Indiana (Stillwater)

Senior averaged 9.8 points for Indiana, which won the Big Ten regular season title and secured a No. 1 seed. Was 53-for-147 (36.1 percent) on three-pointers.

Others to watch: Anna Olson, Vermont (Monticello); Kierra Wheeler, Norfolk State (Robbinsdale Cooper); Lilly Meister, Indiana (Rochester John Marshall); Solape Amusan, Sacramento St. (Woodbury); Lizzie Holder, Colorado (Stillwater); Madison Mathiowetz, South Dakota State (Sleepy Eye St. Mary's); Ellie Colbeck, SDSU (Fergus Falls), Kallie Theisen, SDSU (Wayzata), Tori Nelson, SDSU (Henry Sibley); Addy Salzer, Iona (Waconia); Kiani Lockett, Creighton (Minnetonka), Mallory Brake, Creighton (Hastings); Molly Mogensen, Creighton (Farmington); Nyamer Diew, Iowa State (Marshall); Maya Nnaji, Arizona (Hopkins); Taylor McAulay, Drake (Centennial).