From surviving a pandemic to bringing home the Olympic gold, a look back at some of the moments captured by Star Tribune photojournalists in 2021.
December 2, 2021 — 6:41am
After family matriarch Juanita Moran fell ill with the coronavirus last winter, her large family prepared for the worst and rallied around her, even as they battled the virus themselves. The seven children, including Rebecca Cusick, provided round-the-clock care, which included a bedtime routine of praying the rosary. “When I pray, I feel so much better,” Juanita said. They are all healthy again, and Juanita just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Sophia Pung’s route appeared to take her on an evergreen-lined path through a snow globe as glittery flakes blew from the trees in late January. Pung was in the midst of the CXC Duluth Cup Women’s 7.5K freestyle race at the Grand Avenue Nordic Center representing the Loppet Nordic Racing team, which promotes cross-country skiing in the Twin Cities to athletes of all ages.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Fan favorite Jeremy Lambert, in his popular 1957 Chevy, took the checkered flag to win the feature race at the Lake Superior Ice Racing Association’s weekly event at Allouez Bay in Superior, Wis., in February. With cars reaching speeds of 65 mph and occasional icy spinouts inevitable, the races aren’t for the faint of heart. “The adrenaline, the fun — that’s why we’re out here,” said Lambert. “But, I also want to win.”
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
After taking a year off, the Easter Bunny hopped to it this spring, posing for socially distanced photos with kids of all ages at Maplewood Mall. Photographer Moses Onyancha worked to make sure 4-year-old Victor Tomsen was all smiles during his photo session. Last year’s event was canceled due to the state-mandated shutdown.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune
All eyes were on Minneapolis in March as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, later convicted of killing George Floyd, began. Attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Brandon Williams, a nephew of Floyd’s, knelt for 8:46 minutes by the Hennepin County Courthouse on opening day.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman got a hug from his coach, P.J. Fleck, at the Gophers’ pro day in April, when players perform a series of drills for NFL scouts. “I feel like I came out here and performed at my best,” Bateman said. He was hoping his strong finish would get him drafted in the first round that summer, and it did. Bateman is now a wide receiver with the Baltimore Ravens.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
John Grubb of St. Michael was discharged from Hennepin County Medical Center in early May after 11½ weeks on a heart-lung bypass machine, a treatment of last resort in COVID care. His health care team, including Dr. Mark Sprenkle, stopped to wish Grubb and his wife, Kelly, well.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Roderick Sewell took practice laps during the first day of the U.S. Paralympic swimming trials at the University of Minnesota’s Jean. K. Freeman Aquatic Center in June. (The fins are for warm-ups only.) Sewell made his Paralympic debut in 2014, winning gold and bronze medals.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
A common loon rose from the water and flapped its wings in the diffused light of a smoky sunset on Dodo Lake near Canyon, Minn., in late August. While loons may appear to be having difficulty taking flight, it’s all just part of the preening process. Soon the adult loons would start moving south, with the younger loons following a month or so later.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Ashley Mehrwerth gave friend and fellow driver TJ Inderieden a smooch on the cheek on victory lane following his win in the flagman’s invitational at Granite City Motor Park in Sauk Rapids, Minn. The special event started three years ago, with racers from different divisions competing and TJ starting on pole — and ultimately winning. As fans continued to donate, TJ’s purse reached $1,200.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Crowds lined the streets on St. Paul’s East Side in August to welcome home their Olympic champion, Sunisa Lee. Lee, with mom Yeev Thoj, left, and sister Shyenne Lee, was the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, and the first Asian woman to win the gymnastics all-around.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Nazera Mohamed posed for photos in the sunflower field at Isanti’s Green Barn Garden Center, one of the Minnesota farms that has come to embrace sunflower sightseers. The crops are now being planted for their looks as well as their seeds.
Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Kawsar Qazizada hugged big sister Dewa as they were reunited at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in late August. Kawsar and her father, Ziaullah Qazizada, stayed in Minnesota while her mother and siblings went to Afghanistan for a funeral. (Her parents realized at the last minute that Kawsar’s passport had expired.) The family was stuck in Kabul after the Taliban took over, returning home almost a month later.
Renee Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Arabelle Rohs, who lives in Sherburne County, said she got the idea for dressing as a coronavirus particle — with Sherlock as a doctor — for the State Fair’s annual 4-H Llama and Alpaca Costume Contest after learning the animals have natural antibodies to the virus. The contest, in which 4-H participants and their animals dress in complementary costumes, has been part of the fair since 2008.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
A Marine sergeant released two baskets of doves at the Day of Remembrance ceremony at the State Capitol on Sept. 11, 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. It was a time to remember the horror, anger and despair that came on Sept. 11, 2001. But it was also a time to remember the feelings that came afterward: awe at the stories of heroism, humility at the selflessness displayed and unity.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Defensive colleagues watched Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks lead by leaping in a group celebration after an interception in the third quarter against Detroit earlier this season. The Lions left U.S. Bank Stadium with a 17-19 loss, but it wasn’t without twists and turns on both sides. To refresh your memory, the Vikings won as time ran out, thanks to Greg Joseph’s 54-yard field goal.