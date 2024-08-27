The Minnesota Orchestra has named an interim CEO — Brent Assink, former executive director of the San Francisco Symphony and past president of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Minnesota Orchestra names interim CEO
Brent Assink led the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra in the ‘90s. He takes over for Michelle Miller Burns, who is leaving for the Dallas Symphony.
Assink takes over for Michelle Miller Burns, who is leaving in September to lead the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Burns, president and CEO of Minnesota’s largest performing arts organization since 2018, had held several leadership roles in Dallas before coming to Minneapolis.
Assink will split his time between Minnesota and California, where he lives. He starts Sept. 9, according to the Tuesday announcement.
“Brent Assink is one of the great leaders of the orchestral industry,” the orchestra’s board Chair Nancy Lindahl said in a statement.
Assink started his career at the SPCO, working in several roles before becoming general manager. After taking that same job at the San Francisco Symphony, Assink returned to the SPCO as president from 1994 to 1999, restoring the nonprofit’s financial stability. Then, San Francisco lured him away again.
“Two strands have been consistently present throughout my career: a deep appreciation for orchestras and particular gratitude for the Twin Cities community where I was shaped and mentored,” Assink said in a statement. “So, it is a joy to return to Minnesota and serve this outstanding orchestra at a pivotal time in its history.”
Assink was educated in Minnesota, too: After receiving his bachelor’s degree in business administration and piano performance from Dordt University in Iowa, he earned his master’s in musicology from the University of Minnesota.
Brent Assink led the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra in the ‘90s. He takes over for Michelle Miller Burns, who is leaving for the Dallas Symphony.