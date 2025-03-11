Minnesota Opera’s 2025-26 season features ‘Pagliacci,’ ‘My Name Is Florence’ and ‘Edgar’

If you’re not familiar with composer Florence Price, you should be. She was a barrier-breaking African American woman who had her works performed by major American orchestras in the first half of the 20th century (including premiering a piano concerto of her own with the Chicago Symphony). But the white-male-centric classical music industry seemed to have left her behind by the time a plethora of previously undiscovered works of hers was unearthed in 2009.