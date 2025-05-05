Minnesota opens second round against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5.5; over/under is 207.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Timberwolves host first series matchup
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors in game one of the Western Conference second round. Golden State went 3-1 against Minnesota during the regular season. The Warriors won the last regular season meeting 116-115 on Thursday, Jan. 16 led by 31 points from Stephen Curry, while Anthony Edwards scored 28 points for the Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 in conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Edwards leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.
The Warriors are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks eighth in the league giving up only 110.5 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.
The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents. The Warriors average 113.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 109.3 the Timberwolves give up.