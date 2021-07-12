It's not unusual for Minnesota to be well-represented at the Winter Olympics. Our state is practically synonymous with that season, a reputation enhanced by miracles on ice and mastery on snow.

But as those of us who live here know, Minnesota's summers are special. And so is the large contingent of athletes with Minnesota ties that will compete for the United States at the Tokyo Summer Games. With several nationally recognized stars, returning medalists and exciting newcomers, this group could put on a show to rival a Boundary Waters sunset.

Bowe Becker Minnesota connection: Gophers Sport: Swimming (men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay) Olympic experience: First Bio: Two years after he wrapped up an outstanding Gophers career, Becker, 23, made his first Olympic team as a member of the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay pool. The Las Vegas native was the 2019 NCAA runner-up in the men's 100-yard freestyle and finished fourth in the 50 free. A three-time Big Ten champion in freestyle sprint events, Becker still holds the conference record in the 50 free (18.69 seconds). Becker, who swims for the Cali Condors of the International Swimming League, finished fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free at the Olympic trials with personal-best times in each race. Did you know?: Becker was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 11, which prevented him from competing in any sport other than swimming. Competition schedule: July 25, men's 4x100 freestyle relay heats (6:52 a.m.) and final (10:05 p.m.) Social media: @bowe_becker on Twitter and Instagram

Napheesa Collier Minnesota connection: Lynx Sport: Women's basketball Olympic experience: First Bio: Collier, 24, was supposed to play for the U.S. at the women's 3x3 Olympic qualifier last year. When the pandemic postponed it, she couldn't participate — but made it to the Olympics anyway, in the traditional version of the sport. She enters her first Summer Games as the Lynx's leading scorer (17.3 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (6.4 per game). The 2019 WNBA rookie of the year, Collier has been part of the U.S. national team since 2017 and has a 49-1 record in international competition, including 3x3. Did you know?: Collier is among five former UConn players on the U.S. roster, along with Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart. Competition schedule: July 26, vs. Nigeria (11:40 p.m.); July 29, vs. Japan (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 1, vs. France (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 3, quarterfinals (8 p.m. or 11:40 p.m.); Aug. 4, quarterfinals (3:20 a.m. or 7 a.m.); Aug. 5, semifinals (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 6, semifinals (6 a.m.); Aug. 7, bronze-medal game (2 a.m.) and gold-medal game (9:30 p.m.) Social media: @PHEEsespieces on Twitter, @napheesa24 on Instagram

Kyra Condie Minnesota connections: Shoreview Sport: Climbing Olympic experience: First Bio: The first time Condie got on a climbing wall was during a kids' birthday party at St. Paul's Vertical Endeavors. She kept going straight up, all the way to her sport's debut at the Olympics. The Mounds View High and University of Minnesota graduate is one of the world's best sport climbers despite limited mobility in her back, caused by spinal-fusion surgery to correct severe scoliosis when she was 13. Condie, 25, adapted well to the Olympic format, which combines the disciplines of lead, speed and bouldering, and became one of the first American athletes to qualify for Tokyo when she placed seventh at a 2019 qualifier in France. Did you know?: Condie's U degree is in animal science, and she plans to become a veterinarian. Competition schedule: Aug. 4, women's combined qualification (3 a.m.); Aug. 6, women's combined final (3:30 a.m.) Social media: @kyracondie on Twitter, @kyra_condie on Instagram

Lara Dallman-Weiss Minnesota connection: Shoreview Sport: Sailing (women's 470) Olympic experience: First Bio: Dallman-Weiss, who like Condie attended Mounds View High, was introduced to sailing at age 6 on White Bear Lake. She has since competed in a diverse range of classes, on sailboats from eight to 183 feet long. The captain of the sailing team at Florida's Eckerd College, Dallman-Weiss, 32, teamed up with Nikki Barnes to form Perfect Vision Sailing and pursue an Olympic berth in the women's 470, a two-person dinghy. The two qualified through a seventh-place finish at the world championships in March off the coast of Portugal. The U.S., which has more Olympic sailing medals than any other country, qualified for Tokyo in nine of 10 classes. Did you know?: Dallman-Weiss raced on the pro circuit for five years. Competition schedule: July 27-29 and July 31-Aug. 1, preliminaries (10 p.m.); Aug. 4, medal race (1:30 a.m.) Social media: @ldallman on Instagram

Mason Ferlic Minnesota connection: Roseville Sport: Track and field (men's 3000-meter steeplechase) Olympic experience: First Bio: Though Ferlic, 27, qualified for the Olympic trials in three events — the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 3,000 steeplechase — he stuck with the steeplechase, his signature race. His tenacity earned him a third-place finish and a berth on the team for Tokyo. After winning four state Class 1A titles in cross country and track for Mounds Park Academy, Ferlic went to Michigan, where he became a five-time Big Ten champion and won the 2016 NCAA title in the steeplechase. He battled injuries and inconsistent results early in his pro career, then put together one of his finest seasons this year. Did you know?: Ferlic holds bachelor's and master's degrees in aerospace engineering and is pursuing a Ph.D at Michigan in applied statistics. Competition schedule: July 29, first round (7 p.m.); Aug. 2, final (7:15 a.m.) Social media: @masonferlic on Twitter, @heybigbird on Instagram

Sylvia Fowles Minnesota connection: Lynx Sport: Women's basketball Olympic experience: 2008, 2012, 2016 Bio: A three-time Olympic gold medalist, Fowles, 35, has had an astonishing run with USA Basketball. The U.S. women's team is 80-4 when the Lynx center is in the lineup, with gold medals in three other international tournaments in addition to the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics. In the U.S. Olympic record book, Fowles ranks fourth all-time in rebounds (131), seventh in points (210) and ninth in field-goal percentage (.654). She leads the Lynx with 9.8 rebounds per game and is the team's second-leading scorer with 15.9 points per game over the first 19 games this season. Did you know?: Fowles is the seventh American basketball player to participate in four or more Olympics, joining Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Teresa Edwards (five) and Carmelo Anthony, Tamika Catchings and Lisa Leslie (four). Competition schedule: July 26, vs. Nigeria (11:40 p.m.); July 29, vs. Japan (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 1, vs. France (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 3, quarterfinals (8 p.m. or 11:40 p.m.); Aug. 4, quarterfinals (3:20 a.m. or 7 a.m.); Aug. 5, semifinals (11:40 p.m.); Aug. 6, semifinals (6 a.m.); Aug. 7, bronze-medal game (2 a.m.) and gold-medal game (9:30 p.m.) Social media: @SylviaFowles on Twitter, @sylvia_fowles on Instagram

Joe Klecker Minnesota connection: Minnetonka Sport: Track and field (men's 10,000 meters) Olympic experience: First Bio: While Klecker, 24, is relatively new to the 10,000 meters, he brings an Olympic pedigree and a lifetime of distance-running experience to his first Summer Games. His mom, Janis, was a 1992 Olympian in the marathon; his dad, Barney, was a Grandma's Marathon champ and record-setting ultramarathoner. Joe earned nine all-America citations during his college career at Colorado, finishing second in the 2019 NCAA cross country championships and second in the 5,000 at the 2019 NCAA indoor championships. As a senior at Hopkins High in 2015, he won Class 2A high school championships in the 1,600 and 3,200. Did you know?: At the 2015 state high school championships, Klecker won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 6.54 seconds, which remains the meet record. Competition schedule: July 30, 6:30 a.m. Social media: @JoeKlecker on Twitter, @joe_klecker on Instagram

Sunisa Lee Minnesota connection: St. Paul Sport: Women's gymnastics Olympic experience: First Bio: Lee, a recent graduate of South St. Paul High, is best known for her mastery of the uneven bars, with a routine considered perhaps the most difficult in the world. But she's also a top all-arounder, as she demonstrated at the Olympic trials. Lee, 18, finished second to superstar Simone Biles in the two-day all-around competition and outscored Biles on day two. A two-time U.S. champion on bars, Lee also was second to Biles in the all-around at last month's national championships and added a silver medal on balance beam. She is accomplished on the world stage, too, winning three medals — including team gold — at the 2019 world championships. Lee has been competing with an ankle injury but hopes to be fully healthy in Tokyo. Did you know?: Lee is the first Hmong-American athlete to make the U.S. Olympic team. Competition schedule: July 25, qualification (1:10 a.m.); July 27, team final (5:45 a.m.); July 29, all-around (5:50 a.m.); Aug. 1, uneven bars and vault finals (3 a.m.); Aug. 2, floor exercise final (3 a.m.); Aug. 3, balance beam final (3 a.m.) Social media: @sunisalee_ on Twitter and Instagram

Bethanie Mattek-Sands Minnesota connection: Rochester Sport: Tennis (women's doubles, mixed doubles) Olympic experience: 2016 Bio: Born in Rochester, Mattek-Sands said her father, Tim, first put a racquet in her hands when she was 5. The family also lived in Neenah, Wis., before moving to Florida when Bethanie was a teenager. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she teamed with Jack Sock to win the gold medal in mixed doubles. A regular on the WTA Tour since 2005, Mattek-Sands, 36, has two Grand Slam titles in women's doubles and two in mixed doubles, winning championships in both at the 2015 French Open. She is expected to play with Jessica Pegula in women's doubles in Tokyo, with her mixed doubles partner to be determined later. Did you know?: Despite her Minnesota roots, Mattek-Sands became a Packers fan during her time in Wisconsin and remains a devout Green Bay backer. Competition schedule: The women's doubles competition runs from July 23-Aug. 1, and mixed doubles runs from July 27-Aug. 1. Social media: @Bmattek on Twitter, @matteksands on Instagram

Grace McCallum Minnesota connection: Isanti Sport: Women's gymnastics Olympic experience: First Bio: Only seven months ago, McCallum worried that a broken hand might derail her hopes of making the Olympics. She recovered quickly from surgery and stayed on track, earning a place on the U.S. team by finishing fourth at the Olympic trials. A gold medalist in the team competition at the 2018 and 2019 world championships, McCallum, 18, is a solid all-arounder known for her consistency. She trains at Twin City Twisters, the Champlin gym that produced NCAA champion Maggie Nichols, and will begin her college gymnastics career at Utah this fall. Did you know?: Like fellow Minnesota gymnast Sunisa Lee, McCallum is one of six siblings. Competition schedule: July 25, qualification (1:10 a.m.); July 27, team final (5:45 a.m.); July 29, all-around (5:50 a.m.); Aug. 1, uneven bars and vault finals (3 a.m.); Aug. 2, floor exercise final (3 a.m.); Aug. 3, balance beam final (3 a.m.) Social media: @grace_mccallum2 on Twitter, @grace.mccallum on Instagram

Payton Otterdahl Minnesota connection: Rosemount Sport: Track and field (men's shot put) Olympic experience: First Bio: At Rosemount High School, Otterdahl wrestled, played football and was the 2014 Minnesota state Class 2A champion in shot put and discus. His road to the Olympics accelerated at North Dakota State, where he won NCAA indoor titles in the shot put and weight throw in 2019. Otterdahl, 25, set the NCAA indoor shot put record of 71 feet, 6 ¾ inches that season, then finished second in discus and fourth in shot put at the NCAA outdoor championships. Brothers Trevor and Maxwell followed him to NDSU to throw for the Bison. Did you know?: Otterdahl still trains with the throwers at North Dakota State and serves as a volunteer assistant coach. Competition schedule: Aug. 3, qualifying (5:15 a.m.); Aug. 4, finals (9:05 p.m.) Social media: @paytonotterdahl on Twitter, @p.train_throws on Instagram

Regan Smith Minnesota connection: Lakeville Sport: Swimming Olympic experience: First Bio: The reigning world champion and world record holder in the women's 200-meter backstroke, Smith, 19, did not qualify to swim that event in Tokyo. She will have a busy schedule nonetheless, highlighted by the 100 back. Smith's world record in that race was broken by Australia's Kaylee McKeown in June, and their expected showdown in the 100 back is one of the most anticipated events of the Olympic swim schedule. Smith also will swim the 200 butterfly and is part of the medley relay pool. Following a gap year after graduating from Lakeville North because of the pandemic, Smith will begin her college career at Stanford this fall. Did you know?: Smith followed her older sister, Brenna, into swim racing at age 7; three years later, she broke four national age-group records in one meet. Competition schedule: July 25, women's 100 backstroke heats (5 a.m.) and semifinals (9:53 p.m.); July 26, women's 100 back final (8:51 p.m.); July 27, women's 200 butterfly heats (5:26 a.m.) and semifinals (8:57 p.m.); July 28, women's 200 butterfly final (9:28 p.m.); July 29, mixed 4x100 medley relay heats (6:32 a.m.); July 30, women's 4x100 medley relay heats (7:40 a.m.), mixed 4x100 medley relay final (9:43 p.m.); July 31, women's 4x100 medley relay final (9:15 p.m.) Social media: @reganesmith4 on Twitter, @regansmith4 on Instagram

Gable Steveson Minnesota connections: Apple Valley, Gophers Sport: Wrestling (men's freestyle, 125 kilograms) Olympic experience: First Bio: Steveson, 21, dominated his weight class at the Olympic trials, outscoring opponents 42-2 as he bulldozed his way to an Olympic berth. That continued a pattern that started at Apple Valley High School, where his 210-3 record included four state titles. Last spring, Steveson won his first NCAA heavyweight title, extended his Gophers record to 67-2 and was co-winner of the Hodge Trophy as the nation's best college wrestler. A world champion at the cadet and junior levels, Steveson won his senior international debut in May, blanking all five opponents at the Senior Pan American Championships. Did you know?: Though the Gophers have produced several Olympians in Greco-Roman wrestling, Steveson is the first to make the Summer Games in freestyle. Competition schedule: Aug. 4, round of 16/quarterfinals (9 p.m.); Aug. 5, semifinals (4:15 a.m.) and repechage (9 p.m.); Aug. 6, medal matches (4:15 a.m.) Social media: @GableSteveson on Twitter and @gablesteveson on Instagram

Patrick Sunderman Minnesota connection: Farmington Sport: Shooting (men's 50m rifle, three positions) Olympic experience: First Bio: After graduating from Farmington High, Sunderman joined the West Virginia Army National Guard and enrolled at West Virginia University. His shooting skills earned him accolades in both worlds. A four-time NCAA champion for the Mountaineers' rifle team, Sunderman enlisted on active duty after his graduation in 2016 and joined the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit as a shooter and instructor. He earned his first World Cup medal, a silver, at a competition in India last spring. A sergeant, Sunderman, 26, won a multi-part Olympic trials to earn his Olympic berth. Did you know?: Sunderman has a degree in sport psychology from West Virginia. Competition schedule: Aug. 1 , preliminaries (6:30 p.m.); Aug. 2, finals (2:50 a.m.) Social media: @patricksunderman04 on Instagram

Jordan Thompson Minnesota connection: Edina Sport: Women's volleyball Olympic experience: First Bio: One of eight first-time Olympians on the women's volleyball roster, Thompson, 24, is a fast-rising star in the international game. Following a standout career at Edina High and the Northern Lights club, she became a college star at Cincinnati, ranking No. 7 in NCAA Division I history with 2,664 career kills. Thompson's 6.27 kills per set as a senior were an NCAA single-season record. She joined the U.S. women's national team in 2019 and has since become a mainstay. In the recent Volleyball Nations League tournament, her 12 kills, two blocks and two aces helped the U.S. beat Brazil for gold. Did you know?: Thompson's father, Tyrone Doleman, played for the Harlem Globetrotters, and her late uncle Chris Doleman played 10 seasons with the Vikings and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Competition schedule: July 24, vs. Argentina (9:05 p.m.); July 26, vs. China (9:05 p.m.); July 29, vs. Turkey (7:45 a.m.); July 30, vs. Russia (9:05 p.m.); Aug. 1, vs. Italy (9:05 p.m.); Aug. 3, quarterfinals (7 p.m. or 11 p.m.); Aug. 4, quarterfinals (3 a.m. or 7:30 a.m.); Aug. 5, semifinals (11 p.m.); Aug. 6, semifinals (7 a.m.); Aug. 7, bronze-medal match (7 p.m.), gold-medal match (11:30 p.m.) Social media: @jtomm19 on Twitter and Instagram

Alise (Post) Willoughby Minnesota connection: St. Cloud Sport: BMX racing Olympic experience: 2012, 2016 Bio: Willoughby, 30, has been one of the top women in BMX racing for more than a decade, and she's only gotten better since her silver-medal performance at the 2016 Olympics. She won world championships in 2017 and 2019 and added her 10thU.S. elite title in March. A state champion gymnast for St. Cloud Tech, Willoughby learned to race at her family's track — Pineview Park in St. Cloud — and turned pro at age 15. In 2019, she married fellow BMX Olympian Sam Willoughby, who is now coaching her. Did you know?: A documentary, "Every Pedal With You,'' followed the Willoughbys' relationship and careers during the 2014 season. Competition schedule: July 28, women's quarterfinals (8 p.m.); July 29, semifinals/finals (8 p.m.) Social media: @alisepost11 on Twitter and Instagram