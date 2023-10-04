MINNEAPOLIS — An oil industry executive from Minnesota who co-founded a business that loaded crude oil from the North Dakota oil patch onto rail cars has been found liable in a stock manipulation scheme.

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found Michael Reger liable for securities fraud in a lawsuit filed in 2016 against numerous defendants, including Reger and Ryan Gilbertson, co-owner of Wayzata-based Dakota Plains Holdings. Reger was not found liable for insider trading.

The lawsuit alleges that Reger and Gilbertson intentionally manipulated the price of Dakota Plains stock in its first 20 days of trading. In a separate criminal case, Gilbertson was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for wire fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Before Reger's civil trial, a federal judge preliminarily approved a nearly $14 million settlement between Dakota Plains shareholders and several other directors and executives of the now-defunct company. Gilbertson agreed to testify against Reger in the lawsuit as part of his settlement and he doesn't have to pay damages, the Star Tribune reported.

Reger said he ''declined to settle because I believe I did not do anything wrong and did not harm the company's shareholders. In fact, my family was the largest shareholder in the company even when it filed for bankruptcy.''

U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff will decide on any damages Reger must pay to shareholders.

___

This story originally published June 16, 2022, about a lawsuit against an oil industry executive has been updated because The Associated Press erroneously reported that a jury convicted Michael Reger of securities fraud. Because it was a civil case, the jury found Reger liable for securities fraud. He was not convicted of a crime.