MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's recent warm weather has led to treacherous ice conditions in some areas of the state, officials said Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of National Resources said in a release that ice thickness varies widely and some lakes already have large areas of open water. The agency has received reports of vehicles breaking through the ice.

Ice conditions near shorelines and public access sites are particularly poor, the DNR said.

"Take extra safety precautions around the ice right now," said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator for the DNR Enforcement Division. "Just because a particular spot was safe yesterday – or even an hour ago – doesn't mean it is now."

Minnesota has confirmed three ice-related deaths during the winter season. The DNR recommends that people wear life jackets as a precaution.