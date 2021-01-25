The Minnesota Board of Pardons voted unanimously on Monday to grant a full pardon to Maria Elizondo, the first time in more than 35 years the three-member board has granted anyone absolute clemency from past offenses.

The pardon, approved by Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea in a special meeting, came after students from the University of St. Thomas helped raise more than $15,000 to pay restitution Elizondo owed for past convictions of wrongfully obtaining assistance and identity theft.

Elizondo, the mother of seven children and grandmother of 14, is facing deportation to Mexico and sought an immediate pardon from her convictions.

"This touched many people out there," Walz said Monday in a special meeting of the board over conference call.

Unable to make ends meet for her family after her eldest son's deployment to Afghanistan in 2006, Elizondo applied for food stamps and cash assistance from Norman County. When that wasn't enough to cover food and housing expenses, she took a job at a turkey farm under the pseudonym Natalia Rubio, using false identifying documents and someone else's social security number on her employment records.

Elizondo was convicted of wrongfully obtaining assistance and identity theft in 2012 and was required to serve 10 years probation and pay $24,758 in restitution to the state. She paid back $9,750 but her payments dropped off about four years ago as she battled a cancer diagnosis.

Her probation is set to expire next year, but her attorney says she cannot wait for it to run out because she's facing deportation now.

Elizondo's case was first heard in December, when Gildea said she'd join Walz and Ellison in supporting her pardon as soon as Elizondo paid the rest of the money owed to the state. Several students from the University of St. Thomas were watching the hearing for a class and were moved by her story. They set up a GoFundMe page for Elizondo and raised the remaining money needed to cover her restitution costs in less than 24 hours.

The board hasn't granted a full pardon since 1984.

