The call by President Biden for a federally funded paidfamily leave program in his first address to Congress earlier this year highlights the paucity of the leave rights for employees in Minnesota and the need to bolster them.

Enacted in 1993, the Family and Medical Leave Act, better known by the acronym FMLA, has been popular, widely used andsuccessful.

Although originally conceived during the 1980s to allow women time off from work for childbirth and postpartum recovery, it has expanded to cover employees needing a temporary respite from the workplace to care for their own needs, those of relatives including children, spouses, and parents, and pre-delivery and post-partum pregnancy and adoption.

But the federal law has many limitations. Because it applies only to employees who have been at a workplace for a year and at companies with 50 or more employees, it covers only about 20% of the workforce and fewer than 10% of low-incomeearners.

Above all, under current law, the leave is unpaid, although employers can unilaterally decide to subsidize employers on leave, which some large companies do, largely as a tool for recruiting or maintainingtop talent.Employees can use any accrued sick or vacation leave to be paid during the time they are off work. Those few who have private-disability insurance can be paid under those policies.

Most employers who provide health insurance, as do the bulk of large employers, generally have short-term or long-term disability insurance policies that may provide some compensation for employees on leave.

An employee taking a leave of absence must be reinstated to the same position, at the same salary and benefits, upon return. An employer who fails to do so may be subject to a lawsuit for retaliation and may be required to reinstate the employee as well as pay damages.

One exception to the reinstatement requirement concerns "key" employees, defined as those within the top 10% of the pay scale. Because of the difficulty of obtaining temporary fill-ins for high-level positions, the law permits employers to refrain from reinstating such an employee to a prior position upon return from leave of absence if doing so would create "substantial and grievous economic injury" to the employer.

Even with its proposed expansion in President Biden's plan, the Federal FMLA is no panacea. There is no assurance it will make it through Congress, and even if it does it is uncertain what it willlook like if enacted.Further, the measure would still cover only about one-fifth of all employees.

Additionally, itsdecade-long gestationperiod leaves lots of that portion ofemployees who are eligible to useit without leave for a long time.

These shortcomings highlight the need to supplement the federal laws at local levels, which has happened in many places — but not here inMinnesota.

The restrictions on the existing lawhave led many states and local units of government to come up with varied solutions. A number of states, the District of Columbia, and some municipalities have developedtheir own mini-FMLA measures to fill in someof the crevices existing under the federal measure. Although varied, they generally provide leaves of absence, including four providingpaid leaves, for many employees not covered by the FMLA. But Minnesota is not one of them.

Mini-leave laws enacted in recent years in Minneapolis and subsequentlyin St. Paul, having withstood legal challenges, provide some increased time off for sick leave. But they constitute extremely modest steps in that direction. However, on a statewide basis, Minnesota is a laggard.

The state does not have its own mini-FMLA. The closest variation is the Minnesota Pregnancy and Parenting Leave Act, which applies to employers with 21 or more employees. It allows parents up to 16 hours per year of unpaid time off from work to participate in their children's school activities. It also contains a provision for up to six weeks of unpaid absence for maternity or paternity leave.

There are, to be sure, incidents in which employees have abused the FMLA and other leaves of absence. But nearly 30 years of experience under the FMLA reflect that the improprieties are far outweighed by the legitimate use by employees.

The outcome of Biden's call to upgrade the FMLA at the federal level will not be known for some time. Any measure that is enacted may need to be scaled down from the administration'sexpansive view to attain some degree of bipartisan support it may needto bring it from the drawing board of Congressto the living rooms of the country, even if it takes a decade to do so.

Meanwhile, as the momentum spreads to expand the concept,the Minnesota Legislatureshould overcome its inertiato join the large andgrowing number of statesand localities with their mini-FMLA's. There's ample time and a good political opportunity to come up with an FMLA in 2022.

When it comes to taking time off for family and medical reasons, there's no place like home.

Marshall H. Tanick is an employment law attorney with the Twin Cities law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.