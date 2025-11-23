Minnesota nears deal to sell 80,000 acres of Boundary Waters land to Forest Service

Nearly 50 years after the creation of the Boundary Waters, the state of Minnesota will sell more than 80,000 acres it owns inside the wilderness area to the U.S. Forest Service.
The sale will at last resolve a congressional order from the 1978 act establishing the BWCA to compensate the state for the loss of access to its land. It also ends any hope, however faint, Iron Range lawmakers had for trading the state’s Boundary Waters land for federal land that could one day support a new taconite mine. Lawmakers tried as recently as February to block the sale.
The money from the sale, expected to fall somewhere between $20 million to $40 million, will go to the state’s Permanent School Trust, a fund created at statehood that sends cash each year to every school district in the state.
“This will provide benefits for today’s students, for students in 150 years, and then 150 years after that,” said Aaron Vande Linde, Minnesota’s School Trust Lands director.
The 80,000 acres were given by the federal government to Minnesota in 1858, when Minnesota first became a state. It’s divided into dozens of parcels, each one square-mile in size, spread from one end of the Boundary Waters to the other.
At statehood, Congress set aside sections 16 and 36 of every township in the state “for the use of schools.” The vast majority of those lands in southern and central Minnesota were quickly sold to farmers and loggers and the money was used to build the state’s first public schools. But very little of Minnesota’s school trust land in eight northern counties was ever sold.
By the early 1900s, state lawmakers decided that it would be wiser to keep as much of that land as possible so they could lease them for mining and logging. The state still owns 2.5 million acres of school trust lands.
Those lands have built up a trust that is now worth $2.2 billion, and issues nearly $60 million a year to public and charter schools across Minnesota.