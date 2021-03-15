Minnesota by week's end will surpass a half-million known infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, reporting an additional 829 infections on Monday along with one death.

The state's total of 498,218 known infections only consists of Minnesotans who sought diagnostic testing and is likely an undercount given that as many as half of infections produce no symptoms. Health officials have estimated that 20 to 30% of the population has actually been infected.

Regardless, the known count means almost one in 10 Minnesotans have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an infectious disease that has caused 6,747 deaths in the state and the hospitalization of 26,295 state residents.

Minnesota health officials said they are concerned about a recent uptick in infections among teenagers and young adults, some of which are related to organized sports, even as progress in COVID-19 vaccinations continues.

The state on Monday reported that 1,260,771 people in Minnesota had received COVID-19 vaccine, and that 724,692 had completed the series either by receiving two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna versions or a single dose of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Three in four senior citizens in Minnesota have at least received a first vaccine dose. Vaccine was initially prioritized for seniors, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and educators, but is now being offered to non-elderly adults with underlying health conditions as well as workers in key front-line occupations.

One reason for concern is the emergence of more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which played a role in an ongoing outbreak in Carver County centered on organized sports. The outbreak prompted the opening of a pop-up testing site in Chanhassen and a state recommendation for young athletes to seek testing at least once a week and three days before any competitive events.

Statewide indicators of pandemic activity remain stable, though. The state's reported positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing is 3.6%, which is below Minnesota's caution threshold of 5%. Minnesota hospitals reported admitting a total of 260 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, a slight increase from a week earlier but a substantial decline from the 1,864 hospitalizations reported at the peak of the last pandemic wave on Nov. 29.

Forecasts of stable or declining COVID-19 activity in Minnesota prompted Gov. Tim Walz last week to announce a relaxation of restrictions designed to slow COVID-19 transmission. At noon Monday, bars and restaurants are allowed to increase their operating capacity from 50 to 75%. Group social gatherings are allowed to expand to 15 people indoors or 50 people outdoors with no limit on the number of households.

A state official on Monday stressed that a 6-foot social distancing requirement remains in effect that could reduce some of those new capacity figures if people can't maintain adequate spacing indoors.

"This requirement will likely have the effect of reducing the number of people permitted in various settings to maintain required distance between individuals or parties," said Nick Kimball, a spokesman for Minnesota's COVID-19 response. "The new guidelines permit flexibility to maximize activity while venue operators continue to reduce risk by enforcing distancing requirements."

Health officials believe that SARS-CoV-2 primarily spreads when people in proximity, cough, laugh, talk or even just breathe at one another. A statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces also remains in effect.

