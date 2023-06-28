More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wild
Wild, Gustavsson working on a new contract to keep goalie in Minnesota
Ahead of the NHL draft tonight in Nashville, the two sides appear close to a deal that would bring back the 25-year-old to team with Marc-Andre Fleury in net.
Local
Who determines when Eid al-Adha arrives, and why can the date change?
For many Minnesota Muslims, the celebration is based on a moon sighting about 10 days beforehand.
Business
Chief executive of Duluth-based Maurices steps down, interim named
David Kornberg joined Maurices in 2021 after previously serving as CEO of clothing chain Express. An interim CEO has been appointed for the Minnesota-based women's clothing retailer.
www.startribune.com
Politics
Minnesota Pardons Board grants first non-unanimous pardons in state history under new rules
One man pardoned committed robbery, forged a check more than 20 years ago.