Eric Ahasic fell short of making the "Jeopardy" Tournament of Champions finals,

The Minnesota meteorologist got off to a strong start in the semifinal episode that aired Friday, By the end of the first round, he was leading the pack by a slight margin.

But Andrew He, who qualified for the tourney with five previous wins, went on a hot streak at the start of the second round, hitting both Daily Doubles in the process. At one point, He successfully bet all of his $16,800, giving him what ended up to be an insurmountable lead.

He, a San Francisco software developer, earned a chance for revenge against Amy Schneider, who knocked him out of regular season play earlier this year. Schneider would go on to snag 40 regular season wins, the second-longest streak in the show's history. The record is held by Ken Jennings, who is hosting the tournament.

The finals, featuring Schneider, He and Sam Buttrey, start airing Monday at 4:30 p.m. on KARE, Ch 11.