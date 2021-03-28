Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
3/16 Precision Agricultural Cargill Inc. Cargill will acquire Precision Ag, a crop inputs retailer based in
Services Inc. Minnetonka southeastern Saskatchewan.
Griffin, Sask.
3/16 Patterson Patterson Patterson Companies has approved a new share repurchase program for
Companies Inc. Companies Inc. up to $500 million of its common stock through March 16, 2024.
Mendota Heights Mendota Heights
3/19 Northfield Medical Inc. Agility Health Inc. Agility Heath, an essential service provider, has acquired Northfield Medical
Novi, Mich. Minneapolis Inc., a provider of surgical equipment repair services, for $475 million.
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
Two additional tugboats deployed Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free.
Business
Mexico leader descries beer, milk production in arid areas
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is railing against the production of beer and milk in areas where there isn't enough water.
Business
Rebels besiege town in northern Mozambique for fifth day
Rebels fought the Mozambican army Sunday for the fifth straight day for control of the strategic northern town of Palma, as reports came in that dozens of civilians have been killed and bodies were littering the streets. The fate of scores of foreign energy workers was also unknown.
Business
Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week
President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care.
Business
The Latest: Romanian woman, 104: Vaccine is only solution
A 104-year-old Romanian woman has received her second vaccine against COVID-19, becoming the oldest person in Romania's capital of Bucharest to be fully inoculated.