Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
3/9 Novitium Pharma LLC ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. ANI Pharmaceuticals will acquire Novitium Pharma, a privately held
East Windsor, N.J. Baudette, Minn. pharmaceutical company with development, manufacturing and commercialization capabilities.
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
