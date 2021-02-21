Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
2/8 Alpaca Audiology Inc. Northstar Capital LLC Private-equity firm Northstar Capital has invested in Alpaca Audiology, a
Russellville, Ark. Minneapolis provider of hearing health care through a network of audiology clinics.
2/11 Kraft Heinz Co.'s Hormel Foods Corp. Hormel Foods will acquire the Planters snack business of Kraft Heinz Co. for
Planters snack business Austin, Minn. $3.35 billion in cash.
Chicago
