Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

2/8 Alpaca Audiology Inc. Northstar Capital LLC Private-equity firm Northstar Capital has invested in Alpaca Audiology, a

Russellville, Ark. Minneapolis provider of hearing health care through a network of audiology clinics.

2/11 Kraft Heinz Co.'s Hormel Foods Corp. Hormel Foods will acquire the Planters snack business of Kraft Heinz Co. for

Planters snack business Austin, Minn. $3.35 billion in cash.

Chicago