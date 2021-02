Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

2/1 Ascender HCM Ceridian HCM Ceridian HCM Holding will acquire Ascender HCM Australia Pty. Ltd., a payroll

Australia Pty. Ltd. Holding Inc. and human resources solutions provider in Asia Pacific Japan.

Mascot, Australia Bloomington

2/2 Wellington Experience Inc. Augeo Affinity Augeo Affinity Marketing has acquired Wellington Experience Inc., a provider

Overland Park, Kan. Marketing Inc. of experience design, community building and strategic gifting.

St. Paul

2/3 Digital Defense Inc. HelpSystems LLC HelpSystems has acquired Digital Defense Inc., a provider of vulnerability

San Antonio, Texas Eden Prarie management and threat assessment products, to enhance its cybersecurity

portfolio.

2/3 Reliance Marcellus LLC - Northern Oil & Northern Oil and Gas has acquired a stake in shale gas assets in western

certain shale gas and Gas Inc. Pennsylvania, and certain nonoperated natural gas assets in the Appalachian

nonoperated natural Minnetonka Basin from Reliance Marcellus LLC, a subsidiary of India-based Reliance

gas assets Industries Ltd.

2/5 Brenengen Auto Inc. FPH MAG Morrie's Auto Group, owned by FPH MAG Management LLC, has acquired

La Crosse, Wis. Management LLC Brenengen Auto Inc., which has six auto-dealership locations in western

Minnetonka Wisconsin.