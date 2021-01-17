Target Acquirer
1/4 Unlimi-Tech HelpSystems LLC HelpSystems has acquired Unlimi-Tech Software, a provider of software that
Software Inc. Eden Prairie accelerates and optimizes file transfers across global networks.
Ottawa, Ontario
12/23 Change Healthcare Inc. UnitedHealth Group Inc. UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit will acquire Change Healthcare Inc. for
Nashville Minnetonka $7.8 billion, plus about $5 billion in debt, to strengthen its portfolio of
health care technology services and capabilities.
1/4 NimbeLink Corp. Airgain Inc. Airgain, provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high
Plymouth San Diego performance wireless networking, has acquired NimbeLink, a provider of
cellular industrial "Internet of Things" products and services.