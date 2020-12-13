Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
11/30 Farmer's Co-Op Grain and Riverland Ag Corp. Riverland Ag Corp., a subsidiary of Ceres Global Ag Corp., has entered into
Seed Association - grain Minneapolis an agreement with Farmer's Co-Op Grain and Seed Association to
elevator and related grain form a grain merchandising joint venture based in Thief River Falls, Minn.
merchandising assets
Thief River Falls, Minn.
11/30 Edmentum Inc. Vistria Group LLC Vistria Group has made a strategic growth investment in Edmentum Inc.,
Bloomington Chicago a provider of education and learning products.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
1 arrested after setting off 'mortar-type firework' near Southern California shopping center
One person was arrested Tuesday after they allegedly set off a ''mortar-type firework'' near a Southern California shopping center, police said.
Business
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge delivered a sentence that could put her in prison for years, if not decades.
Business
Amazon to be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance
Amazon.com is being added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average, joining Apple, Walt Disney, Walmart and other companies that make up the 30-stock average.
Business
Unions oppose plan to move NBA, NHL teams to northern Virginia, another blow to Youngkin-backed deal
Influential labor groups announced Tuesday they are opposing efforts to move two professional sports franchises from the nation's capital to northern Virginia, citing in part an apparent inability to reach a satisfactory deal for union workers on the construction projects.
Business
American Airlines is raising bag fees and changing how customers earn frequent-flyer points
American Airlines is raising the cost of checking bags and it is making other changes to push customers to buy tickets directly from the airline if they want to earn frequent-flyer points.