Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

11/30 Farmer's Co-Op Grain and Riverland Ag Corp. Riverland Ag Corp., a subsidiary of Ceres Global Ag Corp., has entered into

Seed Association - grain Minneapolis an agreement with Farmer's Co-Op Grain and Seed Association to

elevator and related grain form a grain merchandising joint venture based in Thief River Falls, Minn.

merchandising assets

Thief River Falls, Minn.

11/30 Edmentum Inc. Vistria Group LLC Vistria Group has made a strategic growth investment in Edmentum Inc.,

Bloomington Chicago a provider of education and learning products.