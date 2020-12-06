11/24, Smart Choice Imaging MRI assets-Center For Diagnostic Imaging: Center for Diagnostic Imaging will acquire certain assets from Smart Choice Imaging MRI, adding former Smart Choice MRI locations in Appleton, De Pere, Kenosha and La Crosse to its existing Wisconsin network.
