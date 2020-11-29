Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
11/10 Multi-Tech Systems SmartWave Technologies SmartWave Technologies of Toronto has acquired Multi-Tech Systems, a
Mounds View Toronto global supplier of industrial "Internet of Things" devices and services.
11/16 EverBlock Systems LLC Versare Solutions LLC Versare Solutions has acquired EverBlock Systems, a provider of modular
New York Minneapolis room partitions, building blocks and flooring.
