Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

10/28 Rasmussen LLC American Public American Public Education, a publicly traded company that owns American Public

Moorhead, Minn. Education Inc. University System and the Hondros College of Nursing, will acquire the online

Charles Town, W.Va. Rasmussen University for $329 million.

10/29 Hoonuit LLC PowerSchool PowerSchool Group, a provider of K-12 education-technology products, has acquired

Minneapolis Group LLC Hoonuit, a K-12 analytics and data-management company.

Folsom, Calif.

10/30 Calytera Inc. Granicus Inc. Granicus, a provider of cloud-based citizen-engagement technologies and services,

Austin, Texas St. Paul has acquired Calytera, a provider of government-technology software.