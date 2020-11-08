Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
10/28 Rasmussen LLC American Public American Public Education, a publicly traded company that owns American Public
Moorhead, Minn. Education Inc. University System and the Hondros College of Nursing, will acquire the online
Charles Town, W.Va. Rasmussen University for $329 million.
10/29 Hoonuit LLC PowerSchool PowerSchool Group, a provider of K-12 education-technology products, has acquired
Minneapolis Group LLC Hoonuit, a K-12 analytics and data-management company.
Folsom, Calif.
10/30 Calytera Inc. Granicus Inc. Granicus, a provider of cloud-based citizen-engagement technologies and services,
Austin, Texas St. Paul has acquired Calytera, a provider of government-technology software.