10/13, FlightBridgeED LLC-Critical Care Services Inc: Critical Care Services, doing business as Life Link III, has acquired FlightBridgeED, a medical education company that provides pre-hospital, critical care and emergency medicine education for health care professionals.
10/14, Octane Fitness Holdings Inc.-True Fitness Technology Inc.: True Fitness Technology has acquired Octane Fitness Holdings, a manufacturer of elliptical fitness machines.
10/14 Hanson Commons I-Baceline Investments LLC: Baceline Investments, a private equity real estate investment and management company, has acquired Hanson Commons I, a neighborhood retail building.
Minnesota mergers and acquisitions
