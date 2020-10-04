9/22, All-Star Equipment Rental-Hunter Street Partners: Hunter Street Partners, an alternative investment management firm, has acquired All-Star Equpment Rental of Naples, a single site equipment-rental operation.

9/22, Bright Health Inc.-investor group: Bright Health Inc., an operator of a health insurance service platform designed to deliver the best health-care experience, has received $500 million in Series E financing by an investor group that includes Tiger Global Management, T. Rowe Price Group and Blackstone among others.

9/23, 3M Co.-buyer seeking food business: 3M Co. said it is working with advisers on the possible sale of its food-safety business, which includes testing and monitoring products designed to detect toxins or allergens in food-processing facilities.

9/23, Emergency Response Solutions LLC- MacQueen Emergency Group: MacQueen Emergency Group has acquired Emergency Response Solutions, a supplier of fire equipment to the state.

9/24, Divvymed LLC-UnitedHealth Group Inc.: UnitedHealth Group has acquired Divvymed LLC, a privately held home-delivery pharmacy operating as DivvyDose.

9/24, Retail Value Inc.-Undisclosed: Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has closed on the sale of Riverdale Village, a retail complex that includes Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods, to an undisclosed Florida investor for $70 million to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.