Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
8/17 Kablooe Design Forward Industries Inc. Forward Industries Inc. has acquired Kablooe Design, a medical and
Coon Rapids Hauppauge, N.Y. consumer product design and development company.
8/18 Dasco Systems Inc. Supply Chain Supply Chain Services, a provider of automatic identification and data
Blaine Services LLC capture and factory automation solutions, has acquired Dasco Systems,
Oakdale doing business as Dasco Label, a provider of custom labels, imprinting,
serialization and bar-coding services.
8/14 Education Management Collegis LLC Collegis, a higher-education management-services provider, has acquired
Solutions LLC Bloomington Education Management Solutions, a higher-education and medical-
Exton, Pa. stimulation learning-management technology provider.