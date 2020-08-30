Target Acquirer

Date Location Location Description

8/17 Kablooe Design Forward Industries Inc. Forward Industries Inc. has acquired Kablooe Design, a medical and

Coon Rapids Hauppauge, N.Y. consumer product design and development company.

8/18 Dasco Systems Inc. Supply Chain Supply Chain Services, a provider of automatic identification and data

Blaine Services LLC capture and factory automation solutions, has acquired Dasco Systems,

Oakdale doing business as Dasco Label, a provider of custom labels, imprinting,

serialization and bar-coding services.

8/14 Education Management Collegis LLC Collegis, a higher-education management-services provider, has acquired

Solutions LLC Bloomington Education Management Solutions, a higher-education and medical-

Exton, Pa. stimulation learning-management technology provider.