8/13, Custom Conveyor Corp.-Schwing Bioset Inc.: Schwing Bioset, a manufacturer of solids handing products for wastewater treatment plants, mines and industrial users, has acquired Custom Conveyor Corp., a manufacturer of conveyance and storage systems.

8/13, Object Partners Inc.-Improving Holdings LLC" Improving Holdings, a software development and technology consulting company, has acquired Object Partners Inc., a software-development firm.

8/14, Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc.-Miami International Holdings Exchange Group: Miami International Holdings (MIH), parent holding company of the MIAX Exchange Inc. will acquire the Minneapolis Grain Exhange, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH.