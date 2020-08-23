8/13, Custom Conveyor Corp.-Schwing Bioset Inc.: Schwing Bioset, a manufacturer of solids handing products for wastewater treatment plants, mines and industrial users, has acquired Custom Conveyor Corp., a manufacturer of conveyance and storage systems.
8/13, Object Partners Inc.-Improving Holdings LLC" Improving Holdings, a software development and technology consulting company, has acquired Object Partners Inc., a software-development firm.
8/14, Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc.-Miami International Holdings Exchange Group: Miami International Holdings (MIH), parent holding company of the MIAX Exchange Inc. will acquire the Minneapolis Grain Exhange, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MIH.
