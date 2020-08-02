7/20, Fantasy National Golf Club LLC-SportsHub Games: SportsHub Games Network has acquired the sports platforms of Fantasy National Golf Club LLC, a private golf club for fantasy golfers.
7/20, GlobalScape Inc.-HelpSystems LLC: HelpSystems LLC will acquire GlobalScape Inc., a secure managed file-transfer software developer.
7/20, Methodics Inc.-Perforce Software Inc.: Perforce Software has acquired Methodics Inc., a provider of intellectual property lifecycle management and traceability solutions for enterprises.
7/23, Cargill Ltd's Nicklen Siding.-Ceres Global Ag Corp.: Ceres Global Ag Corp. will acquire Cargill’s Nicklen Siding grain elevator and associated assets.
Fed's Kashkari urges Congress to act, suggests fresh lockdown
The surging U.S. savings rate means the country can afford to support Americans laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, while a “hard” lockdown could…
Business
Isaias slightly strengthens as it crawls up Florida coast
Bands of heavy rain from Isaias lashed Florida's east coast Sunday, with the tropical storm strengthening slightly in the evening on its way up the Eastern seabord.
National
Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns
Sturgis is on. The message has been broadcast across social media as South Dakota, which has seen an uptick in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, braces to host hundreds of thousands of bikers for the 80th edition of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Business
From flour sacks to pandemic masks, Minneapolis factory keeps pivoting
Textile maker Airtex Group is betting thousands that coverings will be a long-term opportunity.
Business
Forum: Second-half restaurant chain bankruptcy filings could offer new opportunities
The Paycheck Protection Program helped slow the tide of failures among smaller chains, but for some, PPP money just prolonged the inevitable.