7/20, Fantasy National Golf Club LLC-SportsHub Games: SportsHub Games Network has acquired the sports platforms of Fantasy National Golf Club LLC, a private golf club for fantasy golfers.

7/20, GlobalScape Inc.-HelpSystems LLC: HelpSystems LLC will acquire GlobalScape Inc., a secure managed file-transfer software developer.

7/20, Methodics Inc.-Perforce Software Inc.: Perforce Software has acquired Methodics Inc., a provider of intellectual property lifecycle management and traceability solutions for enterprises.

7/23, Cargill Ltd's Nicklen Siding.-Ceres Global Ag Corp.: Ceres Global Ag Corp. will acquire Cargill’s Nicklen Siding grain elevator and associated assets.