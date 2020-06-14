6/2, BioDtech Inc. - assets-Predictive Oncology Inc.: Predictive Oncology has acquired the assets of BioDtech Inc. and Soluble Therapeutics Inc., wholly owned subsidiaries of InventaBioTech Inc. The assets acquisitions include certain intellectual property relating to contract research, organization services and technology,

6/2, Singularity Inc.-Pavlov Media Inc.: Pavlov Media, a provider of broadband services to student housing and multifamily real estate owners, has acquired Singularity, an Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) software provider.

6/4, Aerobiology Laboratory Associates Inc.-Pace Analytical Services LLC: Pace Analytical Services has acquired Aerobiology Laboratory Associates, an environmental microbiology testing laboratory with eight lab locations nationwide.