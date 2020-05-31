Target Acquirer
Date Location Location Description
5/18 naviHealth Inc. OptumHealth Inc. OptumHealth, a unit of UnitedHealth Group, has acquired naviHeallth Inc.,
Brentwood, Tenn. Eden Prairie a post-acute care management platform for health plans and providers.
5/19 Emerald Medical IntriCon Corp. IntriCon Corp. has acquired Emerald Medical Services Pte. Ltd., a joint
Services Pte. Ltd. Arden Hills engineering and medical-services provider to complex medical devices
Singapore such as catheters.
