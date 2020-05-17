5/4, ClearAg Inc.-DTN LLC: DTN, a provider of subscription-based analysis and delivery of real-time weather, agricultural, energy and commodity information, has acquired ClearAg, a provider of agriculture and weather analytics.

5/4, Flightwire Technology Inc.-New Wave Design and Verification: New Wave Design and Verification, a provider of digital electronic interfaces, has acquired Flightwire Technology, a provider of MIL-1394 products.