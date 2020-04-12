4/1, Wigen Cos. Inc.-Metawater Co. Ltd: Metawater Co. Ltd. has acquired Wigen Cos. Inc., a manufacturer of water treatment and purification systems.

4/1, Meese Inc.-Tank Holding Corp.: Tank Holding Corp. has acquired Meese Inc., a rotational molder specializing in bulk laundry and linen carts, material handling bins and containers.

4/2, Agosto Inc.-Pythian Services Inc.: Pythian Services, a cloud data analytics-services company, has acquired Agosto, a cloud services and development company.