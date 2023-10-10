Travis Gienger is on a roll.

In 2020, he won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Last year, he set the North American record with a 2,560-pound bemouth of a pumpkin at the same competition, dubbed the "Super Bowl" of pumpkin weigh-offs. Weeks later he made headlines again for turning that pumpkin into the world's largest jack-o'-lantern.

This year, the Anoka man shattered records with a jaw-dropping 2,749-pound pumpkin in the 50th Safeway World Championship in Half Moon Bay, California. The previous world record was set by a grower in Italy who grew a 2,702 pounder in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

"It feels super good," said Gienger after his win.

His secret to success? "I pretty much just upped what I was doing before and used better fertilizer and biology," he said.

He also used a new seed, a 2365 Wolf, which is known for producing freakishly heavy pumpkins.

Even though he just smashed the world record, Gienger is still thinking about how he could have gone even bigger. A second pumpkin he was growing weighed about 2,222 pounds, growing an average of 43 pounds a day before it split in August.

That one could have been a contender, if it had been able to grow to its full potential.

"I felt like I could have had a bigger one," he said "I might have to grow that seed again next year."

Still, it felt great to bring the title of heaviest pumpkin back to the United States, he said. "The previous record was "stuck overseas for ten years."

When his pumpkin was weighed on Monday, an awe-struck Gienger pumped his fist in the air, flanked by his wife Megan and daughter Lily.

Gienger said that aside from their massive weight, what separates his gourds from many others is that it's grown outside — rather than a climate-controlled facility.

"This one was grown right outside in Minnesota, with all the weather and storms and all that," he said.

Gienger, a horticulture teacher at Anoka Technical College has been growing great pumpkins for nearly 30 years.

Along with bragging rights, Gienger also received $30,000 for setting the new world record. His pumpkin, named "Michael Jordan," will be on display at the Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, California, along with the three runner-ups.