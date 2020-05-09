MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors said Friday they have filed four additional charges against a Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area, bringing the total number of cases to nine.
Jory Wiebrand, 34, was charged with three counts of attempted criminal sexcual conduct and one count of harassment.
Prosecutors first charged Wiebrand last month in two cases from last summer when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women. This is the second time that additional counts have been filed.
Wiebrand's court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment Saturday.
